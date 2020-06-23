Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan will participate in the Fifth Annual Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Contacts

Coeur Mining, Inc.



104 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 900



Chicago, Illinois 60603



Attention: Paul DePartout, Director, Investor Relations



Phone: (312) 489-5800



www.coeur.com