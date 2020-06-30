Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement Related to the Second Interim (Twelve Weeks) Settlement of the Second Tranche of Shares Pursuant to the Share Buyback Programme Authorised by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 2, 2019.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the second tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on March 3, 2020, the

Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from HSBC Bank plc:

Date of purchase Number of

ordinary shares

purchased by the

Company in the second settlement of the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme Average price

per share (EUR)

in the second

settlement of the

second tranche of

the 2019 Buyback

Programme Total number of

ordinary shares

purchased by the Company in the second tranche of the 2019 Buyback

Programme Total number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company under the 2019 buyback programme June 30, 2020 354,968 34.5665 1,009,055 4,143,950

Further information on the Company’s share buyback programme is available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks

For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor

Jose Cano

Head of Investor Relations

T: +44 (0)1793 756 961

[email protected]

FTI Consulting London

Matt Dixon

T: +44 (0)2037 271 137

[email protected]

FTI Consulting Frankfurt

Steffi Kim

T: +49 (0) 17 1556 5996

[email protected]

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today’s leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog’s decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what’s next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2019, it had approximately $1.4 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB:DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006). For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate”, “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project” and “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading “Managing risk and uncertainty” in Dialog Semiconductor’s most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

CONTACT:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+44(0)1793756961

