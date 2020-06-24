DIH Appoints Vaseem Mahboob as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

NORWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DIH, a leading global robotics & virtual reality (VR) technology provider with a vision to transform the rehabilitation care model through innovation and integration, today announced that it has appointed Vaseem Mahboob as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 9th, 2020. Mr. Mahboob will also serve as a member of the DIH Corporate Executive Board.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Vaseem to DIH,” commented Jason Chen, DIH’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. “Vaseem has developed a strong track record of leadership and operational finance experience throughout both his 16 years at General Electric and his five years as a public company CFO. Vaseem’s deep operational and performance management expertise will be invaluable as DIH furthers its mission to deliver the world’s most advanced rehabilitation solutions to those that need it most.”

“I’m excited to be partnering with Jason and the DIH team in order to help realize their vision of the rehabilitation market,” commented Mr. Mahboob. “DIH has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for millions of people who are disabled or at risk of becoming disabled, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the Company’s mission.”

Vaseem Mahboob joins DIH after serving as CFO of Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) since 2015. Prior to that, he spent nearly a decade at GE Healthcare in several financial leadership positions, most recently as CFO of the Global IT business. Mr. Mahboob also previously served as CFO of GE’s Eastern and African Emerging Markets division, overseeing financial operations for medical device distribution sales and service that spanned 84 geographies including Russia, Turkey, Middle East, and Africa. Mr. Mahboob was CFO of GE Healthcare’s Global Ultrasound business, which, under his leadership was the most global and profitable business within GE Healthcare. Mr. Mahboob also served as CFO of GE Healthcare’s Global Magnetic Resonance (MRI) Business and served in several other global financial leadership positions across GE, spending a total of 16 years at the company.

Mr. Mahboob received a Bachelor in Engineering from Bangalore University, and a Master of Business Administration in Financial Markets and Institutions & Information Systems from State University of New York College at Buffalo. Mr. Mahboob is also a graduate of GE’s highly regarded internal corporate audit staff where he was a senior audit manager.

About DIH:

DIH, with vision to Deliver Inspiration & Health to prevent millions of people from disability, is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic & VR technologies with clinical integration & insights. Built through mergers of global leading niche technologies providers like HOCOMA, a Switzerland based global leader in Robotics for Rehab, and MOTEK, a Netherland based global leader in sophisticated VR movement platform powered by real-time integration, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative total smart solutions provider & consolidator in a huge fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

