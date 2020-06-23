Hitachi Vantara’s Data Management Software Recognized By Independent Research Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced significant momentum in its line of data management software. Hitachi Vantara was among the select companies Forrester invited to participate in its June 10, 2020 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, “Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020.” In this evaluation, Hitachi Vantara was cited as a Strong Performer. Hitachi Vantara believes this validates the company’s efforts to boost its Data Fabric offerings to support its customers’ DataOps initiatives.

According to the report, “Hitachi Vantara continues to enhance the data fabric platform. A key component of Hitachi Vantara’s Lumada is Pentaho, which provides the core data integration capabilities and, with the recent acquisition of Waterline Data, further expands its capabilities into data cataloging. Lumada Data Services leverages open source components to offer flexibility and extensibility. It also provides discrete capabilities that are configurable and composable into a range of data management solutions for edge, to core, to multicloud deployments. In addition, it has a range of partners that complement Lumada Data Services in the areas of connectors, data protection, and data governance.”

The report1 states: “Traditional data integration is failing to meet new business requirements that demand a combination of real-time connected data, self-service, and a high degree of automation, speed, and intelligence. New and expanding data sources, batch data movement, rigid transformation workflows, growing data volume, and distribution of data across multi- and hybrid cloud environments exacerbates the issue.” The report continues: “Data fabric is a hot, emerging market that delivers a unified, intelligent, and integrated end-to-end platform to support new and emerging use cases.”

“Hitachi Vantara is proud of its progress in the emerging Enterprise Data Fabric market,” said Sanjay Chikarmane, chief product officer and general manager, digital solutions, Hitachi Vantara. “As a relatively new field – with ample incumbents – we believe our strategy uniquely positions us to lead in this space and further shape the field of data engineering.”

Hitachi Vantara’s unique portfolio and strategy is underpinned by several key elements including:

DataOps: A practice focused on collaboration and automation to speed delivery of analytics and accelerate innovation, while providing visibility for advanced governance.

A practice focused on collaboration and automation to speed delivery of analytics and accelerate innovation, while providing visibility for advanced governance. Edge-to-Core-to-Multicloud: Enhanced services offer consistent data across edge, on-premises and cloud environments for faster deployment, significantly improved business effectiveness and exceptional operational and cost efficiencies.

Enhanced services offer consistent data across edge, on-premises and cloud environments for faster deployment, significantly improved business effectiveness and exceptional operational and cost efficiencies. Integrated Suite of Data Management tools: The DataOps suite from Hitachi’s Lumada portfolio provides a metadata-driven path toward intelligent data operations at enterprise scale. Working with customers’ existing data infrastructure, Lumada removes frequent bottlenecks in the DataOps life cycle to drive simplicity and governance, and to enable data-driven outcomes.

“Hitachi Vantara is focused on helping our customers make the most of their data,” said Brad Surak, president, digital solutions, Hitachi Vantara. “It’s hard to do that successfully without a digital business architecture that can manage your data from edge-to-core-to-cloud. We’ve put a lot of innovations into our Data Fabric offerings based on Hitachi’s experience operating businesses in a wide range of industries and a variety of challenging environments.”

