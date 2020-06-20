Mogo to Present at June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO, NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2417/35339 or at www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 24, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About Mogo

Mogo — a financial technology company — offers a finance app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. Financial wellness continues to be the #1 source of stress across all demographics and highest among millennials. At Mogo, users can sign up for a free account in only three minutes and begin to learn the 4 habits of financial health and get convenient access to products that can help them achieve their financial goals. The Mogo platform has been purpose-built to deliver a best-in-class digital experience, with best-in-class products all through one account. With more than one million members and a marketing partnership with Canada’s largest news media company, Mogo continues to execute on its vision of becoming the go-to financial app for the next generation of Canadians. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

