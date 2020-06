Neutra Readies for Product Launch, Considers Opening Second Houston-Area Facility

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is busy moving its administrative offices to its newly opened manufacturing and production site in Katy. Meanwhile, the company is examining the possibility of expanding into a second facility due to anticipated growing demand for its VIVIS-branded products. Tied into that, Neutra expects a new product launch in the coming days.

“These are very exciting times for Neutra and VIVIS,” said company CEO Sydney Jim. “We are definitely in a growth mode. So much so, that it may be beneficial to expand operations in to a second facility. That’s a sign we’re making solid progress in gaining market share. The public understands VIVIS is a quality product. Thanks again to all our investors for their faith and patience. And thanks to our customers, as well, for their trust and patronage.”

On financial manners, Jim stated that the company has not issued any new shares since May 27, 2020. Neutra has not increased its debt since Nov. 4, 2019, which is impressive for a start-up company. Finally, Neutra is working to gets its Q1 filed within the next two weeks. It released its annual report last week.

Thanks to its newly opened facility, VIVIS can now produce compliant, full-spectrum distillate, broad-spectrum distillate, 99%+ crystalline cannabidiol (Isolate). It’s able to extract more than 30,000 lbs per month of hemp biomass and remediate over 200 liters per month of distillate The company is also able to make a wider range of end-user CBD products than before, such as tinctures, gummies, lotions, salves, etc.

For inquiries about VIVIS products, White labeling, private labeling or joint ventures, please email [email protected].

While the company can’t provide tours due to the proprietary manufacturing methods it employs, VIVIS has added several informative videos about hemp-based CBD extraction to its website. VIVIS filmed them at the new site. To view them, click here.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://neutrainc.com

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

[email protected]

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.

