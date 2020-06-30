New Luxury Southern California Oceanfront Sea View Villas Now Open

Offering Long-Term and Short-Term Leasing

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Sea View Villas, Pacific Coast’s newest oceanfront apartments and the Westside’s only all-inclusive ultra-luxury building, is pleased to announce it is open for business.

In addition to long-term leasing for residents, those looking for the perfect getaway this summer can opt for short-term leasing without being charged a premium.

“During these unprecedented times, we’re proud to be able to make accessible a beautiful place future residents can call home and, at the same time, provide them with an impeccable residence boasting all the luxuries and comfort they would expect from a five-star vacation destination,” said Elly Kayhanian, General Manager of Sea View Villas.

Adjacent to Malibu, located atop the bluffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean, these ultra-luxurious 3 bedroom/3 baths, 3,000 +/- sf apartments feature breathtaking views of the ocean with floor to ceiling glass windows and an array of amenities including a 24-hour gym, pool and sauna, continental breakfast served daily, a Bentley Bantayga house car with driver, beach access, 24-hour concierge service and more. Monthly leases start at $20,000 and include utilities. Promotional lease pricing through the month of July 2020 starts at $15,000.

“While the Covid-19 situation has been very difficult, it has also meant many families will not be able to enjoy international travel and vacations this summer,” added Kayhanian. “Offering leases as short as 3 months, our villas are an ideal alternative that will bring a much-needed getaway to enjoy luxury, relaxation and comfort without leaving the country. Living at Sea View Villas feels like a vacation every day!”

Sea View Villas has gone above and beyond in taking all the appropriate steps to comply with safety measures relating to Covid-19 in order to offer residents peace of mind in a gorgeous setting. Residents can expect a serene lifestyle while also receiving all the security, protection and privacy they require in an idyllic setting suitable for those looking to relax and those seeking exhilarating sporting experiences such as surfing and kayaking.

