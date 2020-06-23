RWE Renewables Selects PCI’s Enterprise Cloud Platform to Meet its Power Marketing and Trading Requirements in Six U.S Energy Markets

NORMAN, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energymarketing–RWE Renewables, one of the world’s largest owners of renewable energy projects and the newest subsidiary of Germany’s RWE Group, has selected PCI’s Enterprise Platform for its marketing and trading requirements in six U.S. power markets (ERCOT, ISO New England, MISO, New York ISO, PJM, and SPP).





As part of the partnership with RWE Renewables, PCI will deploy its specifically tailored, multi-market, cloud-based, integrated platform to replace RWE’s legacy system and several in-house applications. A phased implementation will cover the following key RWE requirements:

Complete Bid-to-Bill workflow management and automation

Deal Management, Trading, and REC Management

Contract Settlements and Meter Data Management

eTagging

Outage Management

Christoph Hunfeld, RWE’s Senior Vice President of Asset Commercialization in North America noted, “After an extensive evaluation process, we selected PCI to be our long-term technology partner based on their expertise, solution coverage, and experience with multiple successful go-lives in various markets.”

“PCI is proud to welcome RWE as one of its premier global enterprise customers,” said PCI Vice President Shailesh Mishra. “The majority of large, global renewable power companies, utilities and trading houses rely on our technology platform for their mission-critical operations.”

The PCI Platform offers unmatched functionality for renewable energy players to optimize their portfolios, including co-optimization of Energy Storage Systems in ISO/RTO markets. PCI works with numerous renewable energy providers including, Xcel Energy, Iberdrola, Acciona, BHE Renewables, CPS Energy, and others.

About RWE Renewables

RWE Renewables, the newest subsidiary of the RWE Group, is one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies. Following the completion of the transaction with E.ON, RWE Renewables has onshore and offshore wind farms, photovoltaic plants and battery storage facilities with a combined capacity of more than 9 gigawatts. The company is driving the expansion of renewable energy in more than 20 countries on four continents. For further growth an annual investment budget of €1.5 billion net is available. When adding in possible partnerships, the investment budget could increase to between €2 and €3 billion per annum. The focus is on the Americas, the core markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, please visit www.rwe.com/usa.

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of mission critical software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new software solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients which include renewable energy companies, investor-owned, municipal and cooperative utilities, energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. More than half the power generated in North America is optimized using the PCI Platform and over 60% of the Fortune 500 Utilities in the U.S. are PCI clients. The firm is privately held and based in Norman Oklahoma with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Mexico City. To learn more about PCI, please visit www.powercosts.com.

