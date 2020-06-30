Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser Says the “Worst is Behind Us” in Oil Markets; Why He is “Optimistic” About the Second Half of 2020; His Thoughts on Becoming a Publicly Traded Company and Saudi Aramco’s Long-Term Role in the Energy Transition

On Saudi Aramco’s role in the energy transition

“The focus even before COVID-19 about climate change and sustainability was one of the highest priorities for Saudi Aramco. We are working on it individually and collectively through the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative with our partners. That focus will continue to be there even after COVID-19 because climate change is important and critical, and we need to do something to reduce our carbon footprint.

“I still believe that oil and gas will continue to be strongly part of the energy mix over the long-term. However, it’s going to be cleaner because we are working to make sure that we are reducing our carbon footprint. We have a leading position when it comes to our carbon emissions in terms of our carbon intensity in the upstream: 10 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent and methane intensity of .06. That leading position didn’t come all of a sudden. This is because of our focus since inception in reducing emissions and putting the right investment and using the right technologies.

“Climate change is a priority. You see it in a lot of our centers, in addition to discovery and recovery, and improving our cost. Climate change, carbon capture and sequestration, turning CO2 into useful products, the use of hydrogen from crude oil or from gas, ultra-clean engine fuel systems. Non-metallic, this is a focus area for us – not only in pipes, you are looking at non-metallics for construction; that will also find different use for our hydrocarbons and at the same time will reduce our carbon footprint significantly. Crude-to-chemical, that’s part of our strategy in acquiring SABIC. The highest sector in terms of use of oil demand up to 2040 is chemicals. Climate change and reducing carbon footprints and identifying new usage for oil is a focus area for Saudi Aramco going forward.”