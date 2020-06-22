Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Change to its Board of Directors

Change represents evolving board capabilities as Tetra enters next stage of its corporate development

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a bio-pharmaceutical company engaged in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, today announces the departure of one of its members of the Board of Directors (the “Board).

The Tetra Board has received notification that Mr. Gregory Drohan has resigned from the Board effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Mr. Drohan who was previously the President of Church and Dwight Canada, for his contributions to Tetra over the past 2.5 years. He has helped to shape Tetra from a start-up company to an operating Biotechnology company with a rich pipeline of patent protected products. Dr. Bill Cheliak, Chairman of the Board said that, “Greg brought his many years of corporate experience in consumer and OTC medicinal products to help Tetra build a solid foundation to help us stage our next phase of development and growth. It has been my pleasure to work closely with Greg as a valuable member of the Board. He has played a significant role guiding the company through its formative years.”

“On behalf of the Board, we’d like to thank Greg for his important contributions to Tetra. His vast corporate experience and leadership skills contributed significantly to building the vision and mission of Tetra Bio-Pharma,” said Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Regulatory Officer and Board member. “Looking ahead, Dr. Cheliak and I are preparing Tetra for the next stage of value. Our portfolio of innovative products is unique and represents the solid foundation for a biopharmaceutical company.”

The Board has undertaken a process to expand the number of directors on the Board in order to better position the Board to lead the Company in its next growth phase. As a first step, the Board intends to appoint 2 additional directors with relevant expertise in the biotechnology industry. The Board has already identified suitable candidates and hopes to announce appointments in the coming weeks.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

