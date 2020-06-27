The Body Energy via Dr Allen’s Device Treats BPH and Chronic Prostatitis

OXFORD, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2020 / A new article in the International Journal of Quality Innovation reveals that benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and chronic prostatitis can be treated with the help of the heat of one’s own body using Dr Allen’s Device, https://rdcu.be/b40QP. It is also shown that different chronic diseases, such as BPH and chronic prostatitis or chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP / CPPS), can have the same cure, namely Thermobalancing therapy.

The article “Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively” is published by Springer Nature, a leading scientific data publisher. It shows a new non-invasive way of treating chronic internal diseases, including enlarged and inflamed prostate. This Thermobalancing therapy is free from adverse side effects and, furthermore, anyone can use this treatment at home as Dr Allen’s Device is a unique self-management tool.

The publication of data on Dr Allen’s Device and Thermobalancing therapy in such a respectable journal indicates the need for updating standard treatment methods for chronic prostate diseases: BPH and CP / CPPS. Using wearable Dr Allen’s Device does not interfere with movement and daily activities. Moreover, the price of Dr Allen’s Device compares favourably with all treatment options for prostate enlargement and chronic prostatitis, so it is cost-effective for both the patients and the society.

Standard treatments for BPH and prostatitis may lead to new health problems

Medications for BPH and CP/CPPS can develop various side effects. Alpha blockers, like tamsulosin, terazosin, etc, may develop retrograde ejaculation and sexual dysfunction, headache, dizziness and fatigue. The 5 alpha reductase inhibitors, such as finasteride, dutasteride, Avodart, are responsible for irreversible side effects: impotence, depression, testicle pain, and even diabetes. Professor Traish of the Boston Medical Center is confident that finasteride and dutasteride induce a range of persistent sexual, neurological and physical adverse side effects in men.

Many minimally invasive surgeries for BPH exist: transurethral resection of the prostate, transurethral microwave thermotherapy, transurethral laser ablation, laser prostatectomies (resection and enucleation), transurethral ethanol injection therapy, transurethral electrovaporization, UroLift and others. All these procedures are compared among themselves in many medical articles. However, all of them negatively affect the overall health of men. After a prostate surgery, the level of depression is observed in almost 25% of patients.

Importance of treatment with Dr Allen’s Device at home today

BPH and CP/CPPS are extremely common and costly conditions that affect men worldwide. BPH, caused by prostate enlargement, can be diagnosed in about 50% of men between the ages of 51 and 60, and in up to 90% of men over 80 in the United States. Most men with BPH suffer from lower urinary tract symptoms. CP/CPPS is caused by inflamed prostate, and affects about 8% of men of all ages. Men with enlarged and inflamed prostate can experience pain and/or nasty urinary symptoms, which negatively affect men, their families and healthcare services.

The use of Dr Allen’s Device as a monotherapy for BPH and chronic prostatitis significantly reduces the need for other medical interventions. The article “Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively” has concluded that at-home treatment with Dr Allen’s Device reduces the number of hospital visits and reduces patient contact with healthcare providers, minimizing the risk of virus transmission during a pandemic.

Dr Allen’s Device is safe and effective

Dr Allen’s Device has been registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency since 2010 that confirms its safety. So every man with BPH and prostatitis can use Dr Allen’s Device at home without worrying. Fine Treatment https://finetreatment.com/ is registered with the UK Department for International Trade, as a manufacturer and distributor of therapeutic Dr Allen’s Device, delivering it worldwide.

A patent for Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device is granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It is compelling evidence that the use of own body energy is a completely new treatment for chronic diseases.

The novel design of Dr Allen’s Device works by accumulating body heat and directing the optimal amount of this curative energy to the affected prostate. 10-year long empirical observations and clinical trials confirm that Dr Allen’s Device helps men with enlarged or inflamed prostate to reduce prostate volume, pain and other disturbing urinary symptoms.

