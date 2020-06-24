Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC:UMGP) Develops A Unique Weekly Podcast

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC PINK:UMGP), the media company that produces the popular weekly celebrity documentary television series,” Before The Fame” will develop a new and exciting weekly podcast that will clearly be differentiated from others. The new video podcast will be hosted by the distinguished television producer and host, Mike Sherman, UFC hall of famer, Suga Rashad Evans and the son of boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, Ray Leonard Jr.

All three men are well respected in the world of entertainment. Ray Leonard Jr is the son of boxing legend, Sugar Ray Leonard and is featured in this month’s June edition of Courageous magazine.

Ray has become an international motivational speaker and philanthropist like his father. As such, he has mentored the armed forces around the world. Growing up in the height of his father’s glorious professional boxing career taught Ray how to effectively deal with the challenges that life brings. He is honored and excited to be part of this new endeavor and cannot wait to get started.

The other host of the show is Suga Rashad Evans, the former winner of the hit television show, The Ultimate Fighter and current UFC Hall of Famer. Rashad is not only both a college and UFC champion but he also is an author as well as a post fight commentator for CBS sports that covers all the UFC matches. Growing up in Niagara Falls, Rashad was faced with many challenges that molded him into the champion that he is today. He will discuss his perspective of life to listeners all around the world.

The third part of the trio is award-wining producer and television host, Mike Sherman. Mike is known for the up rise of hip hop music in the city of Miami in the early 2000’s and created a very successful TV show, ” On the Mike” which helped launch the careers of some of today’s biggest stars in music such as DJ Khaled, Pitbull, Flo Rida, Jason Derulo, Rick Ross and many more. Currently Mike hosts and produces a weekly documentary television series in syndication on broadcast television called, ” Before the Fame”.

All three men will discuss everything from sports, politics and the issues that arise in today’s troubling and erratic times. In a world where podcasts are growing by the millions everyday, companies such as Spotify and Apple Music are constantly looking for the next big podcast. Universal Media Group Inc. will now be a powerful contender and will join forces with fans around the world to create something magical for all genres.

