﻿SaaS Expert Madhan Shares Growth Strategy Through His New Best-selling Book

Madhan Raj is a renowned SaaS growth expert with several years of experience in inbound marketing, SEO ranking, and SaaS marketing.

He has worked with multiple SaaS startups and has co-founded a successful digital marketing agency. He has helped a lot of companies rank higher on Google using highly competitive keywords.

From his extensive years of experience, he has authored a best-selling book on how SaaS startups can grow their business into a multi-million dollar business.

In his book, Daniel Madhan Raj provided useful strategies on how SaaS startup owners and SaaS marketers with very little knowledge about marketing can grow their business. He provided vital tips and strategies on how SaaS businesses can increase traffic and convert more leads.

The rising cost of customer acquisition

A major trend faced by SaaS companies today is the rising cost of customer acquisition. Surveys have observed increasing trends in the cost of customer acquisition.

The cost of customer acquisition increased by more than 65% in the last five years.

52% of SaaS companies increased the amount they spend on customer retention last year.

89% of SaaS companies indicated that customer acquisition is the top growth activity.

The average startup spends 92% of its first-year revenue on customer acquisition.

There were 6,823 SaaS companies in the marketing industry in 2018

There are over 10,000 private SaaS companies.

The corporate mobile market within the SaaS industry is expected to be worth $7.4 billion by 2021.

By 2020, 85% of small businesses will invest in SaaS solutions.

73% of organizations indicated that nearly all their apps will be SaaS by 2021.

The total size of the public SaaS market in 2020 is projected to hit $157 billion.

There are lots of actionable and content marketing strategies that you can use to reduce customer acquisition costs. As a SaaS marketer, you will have a better knowledge of how you can acquire customers without spending so much.

By providing products and services that fit the needs of your customers, you will be able to acquire customers without spending much revenue.

Madhan shared useful growth strategies for B2B SaaS startups in his recent book. He provided vital tips and strategies on how B2B SaaS startups can develop marketing plans to grow their business.

SAAS marketing plan

SaaS products should be designed to satisfy the needs of the customers and also to get returns on investment. When the needs of your customers are met, they will be happy to buy from you. You will acquire more customers, make more sales and your revenue will increase.

Your marketing plan, promotional campaign, and customer acquisition methods must align with each other so you can earn a long-term return on investments.

Your marketing and your product itself should gather momentum and growth-hack your way to the top in your SAAS startup. Eg: LiveChat Softwares are driving 15% new customers each month from their Powered BY Brand name link in the software.

Madhan provided ways on how to leverage blogging to increase your SaaS inbound leads. As a SaaS marketer, you need to continually search for channels that you can use to increase your inbound leads. Blog sites are one of the most efficient channels that you can use to increase SaaS inbound leads.

You can drive traffic and increase your leads using a blog site. Even if you are not a blogger, there are top blogging sites that you can use to increase your SaaS inbound leads.

You need to utilize the top blogging sites like Medium, blogger, Tumblr, etc. This will drive a huge percentage of referral traffic to your SAAS business.

Unbounce got their 100K MRR using their intense blogging and content strategy. You will also have to use guest blogging techniques and how to use social media to drive traffic to your blog site.

All the strategies mentioned above are explained in detail in his SAAS Inbound Bible Book. You can’t get it wrong after reading this book. It a comprehensive book on how you can start as a SaaS owner and grow into a multi-million dollar company using content marketing and organic strategies.

About Daniel Madhan Raj

Madhan is a Growth Marketer helped many SAAS startups and running a successful agency. Madhan provided tested and trusted strategies that work 100% in the book “SAAS Inbound Bible”. Madhan SAAS marketing agency that is positioned to change the SAAS business world through innovative content marketing strategies. Madhan’s Marketing agency is having headquarters in Houston, TX, has offices across the United States and India.

