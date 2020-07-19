19-Year-Old Racing Phenom Daniel Duminy Chases Promising Career in Music

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 4, 2020 / Daniel Duminy, 19, parked his 11-year racing career to chase opportunities in music and the South African finds himself closer to the finish line every day.

In 2019, Duminy officially pressed pause on his racing career and kick-started his pursuit of music, updating his 200,000 followers on Instagram with his focus heading into 2020. Now almost a full year later, Duminy’s debut song, “Vision,” is trending on TikTok.

Duminy’s love for music grew from a young age. A developing drummer, guitarist, and singer, Duminy fell in love with the feeling of creating music from anything that could make noise. Inspired by young artists finding their footing in the music industry, Duminy performed as Justin Beiber in a grade 1 school play and was enamored by the thrill of performing in front of a crowd. As his taste in music changed and developed, he found musical refuge in poetry. He is inspired by the lyricism and poetry of rap music. He looks for guidance in fellow South American rapper Nasty C, and American artists, KOTA the Friend, and Roddy Rich.

“I am passionate about making my own music that relates to how I feel or what I’ve gone through,” says Duminy. He used his talents to get his foot in the door in South America and has extended his network in Los Angeles using his advanced ability to shoot and edit high-quality videos. He has worked with numerous rising stars, filming vlogs and music videos for artists Nasty C, Rowlene, and Tellaman.

Music wasn’t always the forefront for the South African teen – racing was his main focus. It wasn’t until late 2018 when Duminy realized his illustrious racing career was coming to a conclusion. “I really trusted God to guide me to where I wanted to go next,” said Duminy. He admits that while a steering wheel was in front of him, his love for racing always felt like it was in the rear-view mirror – and the music was the road ahead.

“I always wanted to make music and perform but I never had the confidence to chase it sooner,” he says. “Now, I am stepping out of my comfort zone and doing what I have always wanted.” Duminy’s career began catching fire after he moved to Los Angeles for a year and marketed himself to the American music scene. “I left Durban in March 2019 with 33,000 followers and came back in December with 200,000,” he says.

Duminy knows his journey in the music industry will face many difficult twists and turns but looks forward to the challenge. After his plans to push his racing career to the international level fell through from the liquidation of the Audi TT Cup, he was devastated but he turned a loss into a lesson. “I definitely learned something from that situation and that is to always trust God’s plan for you because now I feel like I am doing what I should’ve started doing years ago,” he says. “Just shows that everything happens in God’s perfect timing.”

While his South American accent and smooth take on modern rap set him apart from the crowd, Duminy credits his success from his mindset on creating music. “I think it’s important to always give yourself time while creating music, it has to be true,” he says. Working with Sony producer Niyi “Synematic,” he plans to release his debut EP in 2020 and has plans for a 12 track album set to be released at the start of 2021.

Check out Duminy’s debut single, “Vision,” on YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, or Soundcloud.

