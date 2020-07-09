9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Doses the First Patients in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial in Short Bowel Syndrome

NM-002 is a long-acting GLP-1 agonist designed to address the gastric effects in SBS patients by slowing digestive transit time

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced today that the first patients have been dosed in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to assess NM-002 in adults with short bowel syndrome (SBS).

SBS is a life-threatening orphan disease caused by a significant shortening of the gastrointestinal tract, leading to impaired nutrient absorption. Many SBS patients rely at least partly on parenteral support, an intravenous method of providing hydration, essential nutrients and electrolytes. NM-002 is a long-acting injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist designed specifically to treat gastric motility in SBS patients by slowing digestive transit time, which may reduce reliance on parenteral support.

The Phase 1b/2a clinical trial is an open-label, single-center study evaluating the safety and tolerability of three escalating doses of NM-002 in adult patients with SBS. Patients in each of three cohorts will receive two doses of NM-002 two weeks apart. Change in daily urine output volume is designated as the primary endpoint, as an inversely related proxy for usage of parenteral support.

NM-002,which utilizes Amunix’s proprietary XTEN® technology to extend the circulating half-life of the GLP-1 peptide (exenatide) has demonstrated acceptable safety and a half-life of up to 30 days in a 70-patient clinical study and has been granted Orphan Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“9 Meters seeks to offer a therapeutic option for SBS patients that mitigates reliance on parenteral support, and minimizes the frequency of dosing for patients,” said John Temperato, president and chief executive officer of 9 Meters. “When a shortened GI tract is incapable of absorbing sufficient nutrients and fluids, parenteral support is a life-saving measure. However, intravenous supplementation is extremely burdensome and can increase the risk of injection-site infection or kidney or liver complications. We hope that NM-002 can improve these patients’ quality of life.”

“NM-002 has been designed specifically to slow gut motility to allow more time for nutrient and fluid absorption. We believe NM-002 offers several advantages over the current GLP-2 product approved for SBS, with a potentially faster onset of action and a longer circulating half-life that should allow once- or twice-monthly dosing rather than the current standard of daily injections,” said Patrick H. Griffin, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer of 9 Meters.

The trial is taking place at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, with topline results expected in the first half of 2021. For more information, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04379856.

The patent rights covering the use of the GLP-1 agonist technology to treat short bowel syndrome are owned by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and are exclusively licensed by Cedars-Sinai to Naia Rare Diseases, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.

About Short Bowel Syndrome

According to the National Institute of Diabetes, and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), SBS is a rare syndrome of problems related to poor absorption of nutrients as a result of at least half of the small intestine being removed and sometimes all or part of the large intestine; significant damage to the small intestine; or poor motility, or movement inside of the intestines. The incidence of SBS is poorly known but estimated at about 5 to 10 patients per year per million population. In adults, the incidence of SBS requiring at-home parenteral nutrition is estimated at two adult patients per year per million population. Pharmacologic therapies for SBS include trophic factors, such as short-acting daily injectable GLP-2 analogues, which may not be appropriate for all patient types.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (“the Company”) is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into a Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

