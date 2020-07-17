AICPA PFP Conference at ENGAGE 2020 Focuses on Financial Planning During COVID-19

Advanced Personal Financial Planning Conference one of seven focus areas part of AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The CARES Act, market volatility, Social Security strategies and the impact of COVID-19 on financial planning have brought numerous challenges and opportunities to the ever-changing financial planning landscape. The best practices and cutting-edge strategies emerging from these uncertain times will be shared at the AICPA’s Advanced Personal Financial Planning (PFP) Conference at ENGAGE 2020. The 33rd annual conference will take place online from July 20-22, 2020.

Top Technical Planning Insight from Leaders in The Profession

Professionals looking to develop the essential skills to best guide their clients and firm into the future will benefit from in-depth technical sessions and panel discussions. In addition to the CARES Act, topics include the SECURE Act, the current state of Social Security, as well as the future of financial planning. The conference agenda has been curated to feature the most up-to-date practical information and technical knowledge in the areas of tax, retirement, estate, risk management, investments and more.

“Financial planning professionals looking to learn about the latest strategies to help them provide the highest professional service should not miss this chance to gain a wide-range of technical knowledge at this all-in-one interactive online learning event,” said Ted Sarenski, CPA/PFS, co-chair of the 2020 PFP Conference Planning Committee. “The sharpest minds in the profession will be sharing actionable information that attendees can use in practice right away.”

Professionals recognize the Advanced PFP Conference as one of the best conferences for technical education sessions. In fact, the high-quality, advanced knowledge shared this year will be brought by returning expert speakers who averaged a 4.6/5 satisfaction rating from attendees in 2019.

“This year’s conference has added virtual networking events and other new features to enhance interaction and build a sense of community among attendees,” said Lauren Minch, CPA, CFA, CGMA, co-chair of the 2020 PFP Conference Planning Committee. “Expert speakers from all areas of financial planning will be hosting sessions where attendees can ask questions, participate in real-time polling, and live-chat with other attendees.”

In addition to the PFP conference, attendees will have access to leading technical content within all 6 other conferences as part of AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE including: Advanced Accounting & Auditing, Advanced Estate Planning, , EDGE Career Development, Practitioners Symposium & TECH+ and Tax Strategies for the High-Income Individual.

PFP Keynote speakers include:

PFP Conference speakers include:

ENGAGE Keynote speakers include:

Daymond John, Entrepreneur, CEO, Shark Tank star A Fireside Chat with Daymond John

star Barry C. Melancon, AICPA President and CEO – Erik Asgeirsson, CPA.com President & CEO – Sue Coffey, AICPA EVP of Public Practice – Tracey Golden, AICPA Chair Reimagining Accounting in Extraordinary Times



