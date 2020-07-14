Alion Awarded $51M Contract To Provide Air Force Radio Spectrum Studies, Measurements, Transitions, Certification, And Licensing Air Force Spectrum Management Office

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Alion Science and Technology announces today that it has been awarded a $51M task order to provide radio spectrum studies, measurements, transitions, certification, and licensing for the Air Force Spectrum Management Office (AFSMO). This task order is also being co-sponsored by the Army Research Lab (ARL) and the Department of Defense-Chief Information Office (DoD-CIO). Alion will conduct studies and measurements to identify opportunities for early Advanced Wireless Services-3 (AWS-3) (i.e., 1755-1780 MHz) network deployment and will develop recommendations to enhance DoD’s compliance with AWS-3 transition requirements. The AWS-3 frequency bands are of particular importance to the DoD due to their use at test and training installations for the development of weapons systems and warfighter preparedness.

“These studies will enhance the Government’s ability to complete spectrum relocation, assess any potential sharing arrangements, and complete transitions without compromising operational capability,” said Alan Dietrich, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. “Ensuring AF and DoD systems are not compromised during this transition is critical to maintaining Electromagnetic Spectrum (EMS) superiority over our adversaries.”

Alion will also assess whether national and international regulatory, policy, legislative proposals, or executive orders negatively impact the Department’s ability to meet national security and mission requirements. Alion will develop recommendations regarding the development of the DoD spectrum operations policies, doctrine, and systems collaboration with key military stakeholders as well as obtain spectrum certification and frequency assignments for all AF spectrum dependent systems and perform technical studies to support Satellites Bi-Lateral meetings and international spectrum meetings.

This task order has a 60-month period of performance and was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Center. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Disclaimer. “This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC)under Contract No. FA807518D0002.”

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. “Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC).”

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-awarded-51m-contract-to-provide-air-force-radio-spectrum-studies-measurements-transitions-certification-and-licensing-air-force-spectrum-management-office-301093368.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation