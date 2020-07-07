Alt 5 Sigma Appoints Véronique Laberge as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2020 / Alt 5 Sigma Inc. an emerging leader in blockchain powered financial platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Véronique Laberge as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ms. Laberge is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Auditor with more than 13 years of experience in professional practice. Ms. Laberge received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a major in accounting in 2005 and began her career in a Canadian accounting firm where she participated in various certification mandates for private companies. Ms. Laberge then chose to pursue a career in professional services and took a management position that allowed her to develop wide reaching expertise in the business world.

In 2018, Ms. Laberge returned to professional practice as a self-employed practitioner specializing in certification mandates, general accounting, and as a business consultant for private and public companies. Ms. Laberge has provided CFO services to various publicly traded companies spanning natural resources, services, technologies and eBusiness sectors, assisting them with financial reporting and controls, governance, operations, financing, regulatory compliance, and taxation.

“We are incredibly pleased to have Véronique Laberge join our executive team at Alt 5 Sigma. She is Rigorous and efficient, known for her unparalleled analytical skills, and offers deep and diversified accounting knowledge, along with her personalized approach”, stated Mr. Andre Beauchesne, President & CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc. “As we enter the next phase of our development, such as the Reg A offering of $50 Million, Ms. Laberge’s leadership will a great asset” further added Mr. Beauchesne.

About Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

Alt 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital instruments trading, order management platform, digital instrument gateway, and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital instrument economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance.

Alt 5’s digital instrument custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world’s largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and the dissemination of vetted information related to international security.

