American IRA Releases Guide to Joint Ventures and Partnerships

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2020 / What is a joint venture or a partnership within the context of retirement? That can be a complicated question. Fortunately for investors, American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, recently released a guide on the subject. In a recent blog post, American IRA highlighted how joint ventures and partnerships tend to work-as well as what retirement investors can expect to get out of them.

The post notes the difference between a joint venture and a partnership. In a joint venture, such as when two parties purchase a piece of real estate, fix it up, and sell it for a profit, the overall partnership is limited in scope. It may even be limited to one project. But in a formal partnership, both parties will likely write down their agreement, how they wish to proceed, and their overall strategy for dealing with investments.

For many retirement investors, the idea of transacting with a “disqualified person” might seem too difficult a challenge to overcome. But there are some interesting rules in this regard, as American IRA explains at its website. And for this reason, investors may find that joint ventures and partnerships are powerful ways to leverage mutual experience and skills into profitable investments.

“Joint ventures and partnerships are a way of life for some investors,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “And since so many people want to invest in that fashion, it’s important that they know that they can often do that within a Self-Directed IRA. They just have to know the right way to do it-and what it involves.”

The recent post at American IRA’s website serves as an introduction into this topic. Additionally, American IRA provides reading materials for investors who might be interested in Self-Directed IRAs for Joint Ventures and Partnerships. American IRA also makes a wide range of Self-Directed IRA information available, including comprehensive posts on its blog and explanations for investment types within a Self-Directed IRA and the structure of common Self-Directed IRAs.

For more information, visit the website at www.AmericanIRA.com. American IRA can be reached at 866-7500-IRA.

About:

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term “they” refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA.”

SOURCE: American IRA, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595949/American-IRA-Releases-Guide-to-Joint-Ventures-and-Partnerships