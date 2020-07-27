Amzur Relaunches Application Development and Software Engineering Services as Product Engineering Services in Response to Accelerated Company Growth

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Amzur Technologies, Inc. (Amzur), Florida’s premier agile IT solution provider, is pleased to announce that its Engineering division has been relaunched as the Product Engineering Services (PES).

As part of this effort, Amzur has added several sections to its website, updated its marketing and sales collateral, and refreshed client-facing communications to create a new look and feel for the service area. The branding overhaul represents Amzur’s shift from providing custom development to becoming a technology-forward solutions company.

“After 15 years of connecting with customers around the world, Amzur strongly believes that now is the time for a fresh and vibrant look that matches and reflects how the company has evolved,” said Ajit Manjappara, newly appointed vice president of PES.

In this role, Manjappara will drive a renewed focus on business development, addressing the needs of technology startups and enterprise customers through consulting, custom software development, quality assurance and testing, infrastructure management, and low-code no-code intelligent process automation frameworks, among other areas. He will report directly to Bala Nemani, Amzur CEO.

“We are hoping to capture the shared passion and drive of our people as we work with our clients and partners to deliver customer-centric consulting services and solutions through highly flexible and customized client engagement models,” said Nemani. “At Amzur, we collaborate with our clients to make them more scalable and sustainable through shared technologies. This purpose has remained the same over the years, even as our business has changed. We’ve created an integrated division that better reflects our brand and story.”

About Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur’s mission is one of mutual success. As a trusted IT partner at every stage in the digital transformation lifecycle, we deliver holistic talent strategy, customer-centric consulting services, and a logical path forward for our clients. Based in Tampa, Florida, with a workforce of 300 across three countries, Amzur offers technology services ranging from NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultation to Distributed Energy Resource (DER) implementation at a size and scale that provides optimal flexibility. Our expertise also spans Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, IT Staffing, Product Engineering Services, and so much more. For more information, visit https://amzur.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

