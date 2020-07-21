Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Geological Update for the Mckenzie East Gold Project, Val-D’Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide an update of on-going exploration on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d’Or, Quebec. The company is currently undertaking line cutting on the property in preparation for 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey. Line cutting was delayed due to an elevated fire hazard rating which mandated limited hours for crews working in the field. The fire rating has since dropped to a low to moderate rating, allowing the line cutting to progress. The IP survey is expected to begin July 27, 2020.

To date, Black Tusk has completed reconnaissance geologic assessment, a drone supported magnetometer survey, and Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil sampling on the project. Reconnaissance has shown that much of the project area is covered by glacial deposits with areas of swampy ground. Therefore, exploration techniques are limited to those that can detect anomalies at depth under the cover materials.

The drone supported high-resolution magnetic survey was successful at mapping structures on the McKenzie East claims (see news release of February 18, 2020). Several bedrock units were interpreted from high magnetic responses, including diorite intrusions that have been shown to relate to gold mineralization on the McKenzie Break project. The McKenzie Break project (pit constrained indicated resource 939,860 metric tons (tonnes) of 1.59 g/t gold, and an underground indicated resource of 281,739 tonnes at a grade of 5.90 g/t gold, with an inferred resource for underground deposit of 270,103 tonnes at 5.66 g/t) is located within two kilometres west of the Black Tusk claims. Gold mineralization is reported as visually distinctive 0.01 to 2 metre wide quartz-carbonate veins and vein complexes containing gold At McKenzie Break, gold mineralization occurs at the margins of intrusive rocks marked by distinct high-magnetic response from magnetic diorite and volcanic rocks. The veins are emplaced within a shear zone system that ranges in thickness from two to ten metres. The shear zones strike northwest to southeast, indicating a possible trend towards the Black Tusk McKenzie East property. The reader is cautioned that resources that exist on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of potential on the Black Tusk – McKenzie East Project.

The high resolution magnetic survey mapped a series of high magnetic responses trending in a northwesterly direction crossing the McKenzie East property. The MMI soil sampling completed in June was designed to test part of this trend (see news release dated July 20, 2020). The MMI results show that elevated gold-in-soil values in part overly the linear features mapped by the magnetic survey. This trend of magnetic response with elevated MMI soil values is now considered a high priority drill target.

The next phase of exploration on the McKenzie East Gold Project will include 3D Induced Polarization (IP) surveying. A series of 1.5 kilometre long lines will be tested by the IP survey, for a total of 9 kilometres. The company has contracted Abitibi Geophysics in Val d’Or Quebec to undertake their OreVision 3D IP survey which is designed to produce high-resolution results through the thick overburden on the property.

Dr. Piché, a consultant and director of Black Tusk, concludes that “Many of the features associated to regional gold deposits and occurrences are present within the limits of the McKenzie East Gold Project claim block. These include;

High magnetic patterns associated to quartz-diorite phases, The proximity of the Manneville Fault with the northern contact of the Tiblemont-Pascalis

Batholith,

Volcanic-Intrusive contacts that represent preferential sites for the deposition of auriferous mineralization, and, Shear zones described at existing sites where mineralization is associated to a sericitized volcanic unit or tuff.”

The results of the soon-to-be-completed IP survey combined with the high-resolution magnetics and MMI soil sampling results will be interpreted to provide targets for diamond drilling. Drilling is expected to be underway in late Summer 2020.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in six separate gold and palladium properties in Canada.

