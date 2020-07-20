CohnReznick Hong Kong Taps Cheuk as Managing Director – North Asia

HONG KONG & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CohnReznick Hong Kong Limited (“CohnReznick Hong Kong”), a subsidiary of global advisory, assurance, and tax firm CohnReznick LLP, announced that Charmaine Cheuk, a multi-faceted business strategist and real estate investment professional, has joined CohnReznick Hong Kong as Managing Director. She will lead initiatives for the firm’s global and Asia Pacific clients and is based in Hong Kong.

Cheuk has over 20 years of diversified financial, real estate, and technology experience across the U.S. and Asia Pacific. She has worked for some of the most widely-recognized and respected global organizations through all phases of the investment lifecycle, underwriting and financial modeling, asset and portfolio management, valuation, fund finance, and operations. Cheuk has extensive knowledge of real estate technology, data management, system implementation, and business process optimization.

“With continued expansion of global capabilities and client base, we are delighted that Charmaine will be joining the CohnReznick Hong Kong team,” said Keith Denham, Managing Principal of CohnReznick Advisory. “Charmaine is an outstanding leader with a stellar record of achievement in helping global entities optimize portfolio performance and leverage innovation to improve operations. Her knowledge of the critical issues and opportunities driving global real estate investors and operators will be highly beneficial in helping our clients move forward in the post-COVID-19 marketplace.”

Cheuk brings diverse leadership experiences, including serving as Head of Fund Operations – Asia, Hong Kong for AEW Asia Limited where she concentrated on investments across APAC gateway cities. Cheuk spent the bulk of her career at CBRE, most recently as Regional Head APAC, Global Investment Administration, Hong Kong. She also has debt and equity experience including underwriting, financial analysis, and transaction due diligence.

Cheuk earned a M.S. Finance degree from New York University & HK University of Science & Technology and a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. She is proficient in Mandarin, Cantonese, English, and Japanese.

About CohnReznick Hong Kong Limited and CohnReznick LLP

CohnReznick Hong Kong Limited, a subsidiary of leading advisory, assurance, and tax firm CohnReznick LLP, serves global organizations throughout the APAC region by providing innovative advisory services across numerous industry sectors including financial services, manufacturing, and real estate.

CohnReznick LLP maintains offices throughout the United States while serving organizations around the world through its global subsidiaries and membership in Nexia International. For more information, visit cohnreznick.com.

