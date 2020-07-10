Delta Resources Limited Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Delta Resources Limited (“Delta” or the “Company”) (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:GOLHF)(Frankfurt:6G01) announces the grant of 1,380,000 stock options to management, the board of directors and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.26 for 5 years from the date of the grant and vest immediately.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the acquisition of high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada, exploring these projects with state-of-the-art methods, and potentially developing these projects into mines.

On October 3rd, 2019, Delta announced the acquisition of the Eureka Gold Discovery in the Thunder Bay area and on October 16th, 2019, the acquisition of the Delta-2 Property which hosts the R-14 Gold Prospect in the Chibougamau Mining District of Quebec.

Delta also owns a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit in southeastern Quebec, Canada which contains a 43-101 gold resource of 171,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.83 g/t gold in the indicated category and an additional 95,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.36 g/t gold in the inferred category (SGS Canada Inc., Bellechasse-Timmins Property Resource Estimate, Southeastern Quebec, August 1, 2012). On July 3, 2020 Delta Resources Limited announced the sale of the project to Yorkton Ventures Limited for $1.7Million.

The Company’s focus is currently to build a strong portfolio of mineral exploration properties with a high potential for economic discoveries in Canada.

