Dstillery Receives IAB Tech Lab’s Data Transparency Compliance Certification

Custom AI Audience Leader Continues as Standard Bearer for Data Transparency and Disclosure

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, today announced that it has been certified by the IAB Tech Lab as part of its Data Transparency Standard Compliance Program. Dstillery was part of IAB Tech Lab’s Data Transparency Working Group, which developed and finalized the Data Transparency Standard and associated compliance program in June 2019. The compliance certification affirms that Dstillery discloses reliable information about their segments within the requirements defined by the standard, and can quickly and accurately provide media buyers with key information that informs data quality, including recency, provenance and segmentation criteria details.

The IAB Tech Lab’s Data Transparency Standard provides a framework for data buyers to understand the objective attributes of a data segment to make more informed buy or no-buy decisions. It also creates a common lexicon for communicating and describing different data segments, something that media buyers have been lacking.

“The third-party data space has long been messy and convoluted, making it hard for agency buyers to differentiate between fresh segments or those made from stale data,” said Evan Hills, SVP Business Development & Strategy at Dstillery. “The Data Transparency Standard finally offers an opportunity to understand these segments clearly through greater transparency, similar to what ads.txt did for fraud. We’re proud to have helped get this standard off the ground and to be one of the very first companies to meet the requirement, helping create a more transparent and trustworthy third-party data marketplace.”

Dstillery’s history of technological innovation has made the company a leader in custom built AI-audiences that help advertisers find the best customers online. By receiving this certification, buyers can purchase Dstillery audiences with confidence, knowing exactly what has gone into the audience, and how much technical care Dstillery has put into each audience’s construction.

“Transparency from data providers is becoming a prerequisite for responsible and effective application of audience data, especially given growing regulatory and consumer scrutiny of data usage,” said Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab. “Companies that provide consistent access to detailed information about their data will be differentiated, and being certified as compliant can further differentiate an organization, affirming their full commitment to the highest standards.”

About Dstillery

Founded in 2008, Dstillery is the leading custom audience solutions company, empowering brands and their agencies to maximize the value of customer data and transform the way they connect with their audiences.

Our premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is built by just-for-your-brand Custom AI models that deliver the ideal combination of accuracy and scale. Because Dstillery continuously rescores candidates in and out of audiences, our audiences are always up-to-date and on-target. That’s why brands across Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech rely on Dstillery’s audience solutions for branding and direct response initiatives to thrive.

To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on Twitter @Dstillery.

About IAB Technology Laboratory

Established in 2014, the IAB Technology Laboratory (Tech Lab) is a non-profit consortium that engages a member community globally to develop foundational technology and standards that enable growth and trust in the digital media ecosystem. Comprised of digital publishers, ad technology firms, agencies, marketers, and other member companies, IAB Tech Lab focuses on solutions for brand safety and ad fraud; identity, data, and consumer privacy; ad experiences and measurement; and programmatic effectiveness. Its work includes the OpenRTB real-time bidding protocol, ads.txt anti-fraud specification, Open Measurement SDK for viewability and verification, VAST video specification, and DigiTrust identity service. Board members/companies are listed at https://iabtechlab.com/about-the-iab-tech-lab/tech-lab-leadership/. For more information, please visit https://iabtechlab.com.

