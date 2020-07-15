Electrovaya Announces Date of Q3 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss the June 30, 2020 Quarterly Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) today announced that it will release the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Monday July 20th, 2020 after the markets close. CEO Dr. Sankar Das Gupta and EVP & CFO Richard Halka will host a conference call on Tuesday July 21st, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:

Conference ID: 13707080

US and Canada toll free: (877) 407-8291

International: + 1(201) 689-8345

To help ensure that the conference begins in a timely manner, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available for two weeks beginning on July 21, 2020 through August 4, 2020. To access the replay, the U.S. dial-in number is (877) 660-6853 and the non-U.S. dial-in number is +1 (201) 612-7415. The replay conference ID is 13707080.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Jason Roy

Director, Investor Relations & Communications

Electrovaya Inc.

905-855-4618

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Peter Koven

Bay Street Communications

Telephone: 1.647.496.7857

Email: [email protected]

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary Lithium-Ion Super Polymer® batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com,

