GreenPower Reports Record Annual Revenue of $13.5 Million, an Increase of 122% Over the Previous Year

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) (“GreenPower” or the “Company”), a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributer of zero emissions electric powered vehicles serving the delivery and cargo, micro-transit, private transportation and school bus markets, today announced results for its year and fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020:

Reported annual revenue of $13.5 million compared to $6.1 million for the previous year, an increase of 122%.

Sold or leased a record 68 all-electric buses, comprised of 62 EV Stars, four Synapse Type D School buses and two EV350 low floor transit buses.

Delivered 33 EV Stars to Green Commuter during the year, with 70 units remaining to be delivered under Green Commuter’s 100 EV Star order at year end.

Delivered 7 EV Stars to Sacramento Regional Transit during the year, completing the initial and follow-on orders for use in SacRT’s micro-transit service.

Entered into partnerships with Perrone Robotics for the development of autonomous driving capabilities with the EV Star and Momentum Dynamics for the development of wireless charging.

At March 31, 2020 the Company had 71 HVIP approved voucher requests pending relating to sales in California, for a total of $7,025,000 reserved from the 2019 allocation, subject to final delivery and approval.

Finished the year with inventory of $6.6 million, including $3.8 million of finished goods and $2.8 million of work in process and accounts receivable of $1 million.

Operating line of credit with BMO Bank of Montreal increased from $5 million to up to $8 million.

Operational Highlights Subsequent to Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020:

Completed the Altoona test for the EV Star with a score of 92.2, the second highest ever attained. GreenPower can access markets relying on federal funding which requires that the vehicles have passed Altoona.

In April, received $361,900 under the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

In June delivered 18 EV Stars to Green Commuter and received $1.8 million in HVIP voucher proceeds with the remainder of the purchase price funded with lease financing.

In July, Greenpower’s national distributor Creative Bus Sales delivered two EV Stars to UCLA

Fully autonomous EV Star under development with Perrone Robotics which is scheduled for delivery to Jacksonville Transportation Authority this fall

Launched EV Star Cab and Chassis for the cargo and delivery market and conducted sales tours through key states

The Company currently has EV 250’s, EV Star, EV Star Plus and EV Star cab and chassis models in production or pre-production pursuant to customer orders.

“We had a record year more than doubling our revenue while maintaining a solid 30% gross profit,” said Fraser Atkinson, Chairman and CEO of GreenPower Motor Company. “Prior to the fiscal year-end the Company followed recommended protocols and all non-essential personnel worked from home for almost three months. While this paused our sales and marketing activities, we were able to continue production. Since returning we’ve conducted demonstration tours across the U.S. in June and July in support of new market opportunities while also resuming deliveries to customers. In addition, we continue to make considerable progress towards uplisting to the NASDAQ stock exchange, which, we believe, will be of benefit to our shareholders.”

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2020

For the year ended March 31, 2020 the Company generated revenue of $13,500,403 compared to $6,082,561 for the previous year, an increase of 122%. Cost of revenues of $9,447,578 yielded a gross profit of $4,052,825 or 30% of revenue. Revenue for the year was generated from the sale of 38 EV Stars, 4 Synapse school buses, and 2 EV350s, the lease of 24 EV Stars, from lease income, and from the sale of parts and supplies. Operating costs consist of administrative fees of $3,710,618 relating to salaries, project management, accounting, and administrative services; transportation costs of $255,535 which relate to the use of trucks, trailers, tractors as well as other operational costs needed to transport company products around North America; travel, accommodation, meals and entertainment costs of $348,524 related to travel for project management, demonstration of company products, and trade shows; product development costs of $973,146; sales and marketing costs of $549,750; interest and accretion of $2,133,824; professional fees of $303,541 consisting of legal and audit fees; non-cash expenses totaled $2,521,271 and were comprised of depreciation, accretion and accrued interest, share based payments, amortization of deferred financing fees, warranty accrual and allowance for credit losses. The remaining operating costs for the period amounted to $206,035 in general corporate expenses, a foreign exchange gain of $439,209 and a write down of assets of $223,919 resulting in a consolidated net loss of $5,145,966 or $0.05 per share.

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 the Company generated revenues of $642,401, cost of revenues of $170,669 yielding a gross profit of $471,732, related to the sale of 8 EV Stars that were previously on lease. Operating costs consist of administrative fees of $1,205,543 relating to salaries, project management, accounting, and administrative services; transportation costs of $77,808 which related to the use of trucks, trailers, contractors as well as other operational costs needed to transport company products around North America; travel, accommodation, meals and entertainment costs of $107,982 related to travel for project management, demonstration of company products, and trade shows; product development costs of $108,837; sales and marketing costs of $293,539; interest and accretion of $549,139; professional fees of $101,956 consisting of legal and audit fees; non-cash expenses totaled $651,350 and were comprised of depreciation, accretion and accrued interest, share based payments, amortization of deferred financing fees, warranty accrual and allowance for credit losses. Excluding a foreign exchange gain of $439,209, the remaining operating costs for the period amounted to $70,878 in general corporate expenses and a write down of assets of $223,919, resulting in a consolidated net loss of $2,130,787. During the fourth quarter we increased the credit limit on our operating line of credit from $5 million to up to $8 million, and ended the quarter with a cash and restricted cash balance of approximately $0.5 million and approximately $1.7 million available on our operating line of credit.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held on July 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET and will be available for replay after complete. This call will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding the Company’s financial and operating results. To participate, interested parties should dial (US) 1-844-739-3982 (Canada) 1-866-605-3852; (International) 1-412-317-5718 and ask to be joined to the GreenPower Motor Company earnings call.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric buses that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in US Dollars)

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Assets Current Cash and restricted cash $ 451,605 $ 198,920 Accounts receivable 943,812 1,394,689 GST receivable 33,393 99,176 Current portion of finance lease receivables 82,501 21,101 Inventory 6,590,600 5,157,918 Prepaids and deposits 22,083 59,503 8,123,994 6,931,307 Non-current Promissory note receivable 384,261 593,547 Finance lease receivables 1,247,790 303,802 Right of use assets 620,191 699,574 Property and equipment 1,739,529 1,692,127 Non current portion of prepaids and deposits 46,692 46,692 Deferred financing fees 1,045,221 1,643,249 Other assets 1 1 $ 13,207,679 $ 11,910,299 Liabilities Current Line of credit $ 5,469,944 $ 4,419,907 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,021,738 731,223 Note payable 10,574 268,946 Deferred revenue 426,157 823,904 Current portion of warranty liability 121,944 84,707 Current portion of promissory note payable 58,038 56,895 Current portion of lease liabilities 272,468 194,829 Current portion of loans payable to related parties – 506,072 7,380,863 7,086,483 Non-current Loans payable to related parties 2,700,625 992,835 Convertible debentures 2,995,136 2,737,054 Lease liabilities 386,650 523,459 Warranty liability 573,203 251,864 Promissory note payable 346,158 404,240 14,382,635 11,995,935 Equity (Deficit) Share capital 16,892,725 12,984,796 Equity portion of convertible debentures 379,506 383,094 Reserves 5,515,639 5,342,510 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (110,192 ) (89,368 ) Accumulated deficit (23,852,634 ) (18,706,668 ) (1,174,956 ) (85,636 ) $ 13,207,679 $ 11,910,299

GREENPOWER MOTOR COMPANY INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the Years Ended March 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018

(Expressed in US Dollars)

March 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2018 Revenue $ 13,500,403 $ 6,082,561 $ 3,516,156 Cost of Sales 9,447,578 4,224,419 2,267,765 Gross Profit 4,052,825 1,858,142 1,248,391 Sales, general and administrative costs Administrative fees 3,710,618 2,144,423 1,231,041 Depreciation 578,555 516,208 525,228 Product development costs 973,146 437,208 251,826 Office expense 206,035 241,824 185,847 Professional fees 303,541 324,577 170,153 Sales and marketing 549,750 417,111 404,610 Share-based payments 308,106 332,741 744,801 Transportation costs 255,535 263,164 229,637 Travel, accomodation, meals and entertainment 348,524 298,328 315,556 Allowance for credit losses 46,447 – – Total sales, general and administrative costs 7,280,257 4,975,584 4,058,699 Loss from operations before interest, accretion and foreign exchange (3,227,432 ) (3,117,442 ) (2,810,308 ) Interest and accretion (2,133,824 ) (1,400,923 ) (563,411 ) Foreign exchange gain 439,209 52,445 18,396 Loss from operations for the year (4,922,047 ) (4,465,920 ) (3,355,323 ) Other item Write down of assets (223,919 ) (78,231 ) (28,817 ) Loss before income tax (5,145,966 ) (4,544,151 ) (3,384,140 ) Income tax recovery – – 610,000 Loss for the year (5,145,966 ) (4,544,151 ) (2,774,140 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Cumulative translation reserve (20,824 ) (23,691 ) 21,314 Total comprehensive loss for the year $ (5,166,790 ) $ (4,567,842 ) $ (2,752,826 ) Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 106,542,125 93,496,658 92,262,206

Please refer to GreenPower’s year-end financial statements and MD&A for the periods ending March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 for more information on our financial results, available at available at www.sedar.com

