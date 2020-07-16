Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces European Hosted HPE GreenLake Cloud Offer with Interxion

Pilot program will enable Irish customers to utilize HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted at Interxion’s colocation data centers and will include the option of a free 90-day trial

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced a new cloud experience for the European market, with the launch of HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted by Interxion, a Digital Realty company and provider of colocation services in 13 countries. The new offer brings customers the benefits of a managed cloud experience without the complexity of managing data centers, while maintaining ownership and control of their data and workloads. For the first time, customers will be able to trial these hosted HPE GreenLake cloud services for 90 days at no cost.

While many enterprises find themselves drawn to the public cloud, most have struggled to move the majority of their key applications due to application entanglement, data gravity, security and compliance, and unpredictable costs. With HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted by Interxion, customers can get a consistent operating model with visibility of resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads, as well as governance across enterprise applications and data, without the need to manage their own data centers. The agreement to launch HPE GreenLake hosted by Interxion leverages the benefits of a cloud-like experience with colocation and connectivity services, enabling enterprises to interconnect with connectivity providers, public clouds and each other.

This announcement follows the launch of HPE GreenLake’s new cloud services at HPE Discover Virtual Experience last month, giving customers access to best-in-class cloud services that can be deployed and run via HPE GreenLake Central in the environment of their choice. Initially HPE and Interxion will offer HPE GreenLake cloud services for private cloud with containers or virtual machines, and data center infrastructure. These colocation solutions will be available via HPE and HPE channel partners.

“At Interxion, we’ve been listening to our customers who have told us that they want to tap into the flexibility and convenience of the cloud, while alleviating the operational burden on IT systems,” said Séamus Dunne, Managing Director, Interxion Ireland. “Our agreement to launch HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted in our data centers improves speed and agility by increasing customers’ connectivity to public clouds while staying in control of cost, security and compliance without the need to invest in an on-premise data center, as they can deploy HPE GreenLake solutions in Interxion’s colocation data centers. Interxion will help businesses safeguard mission-critical data, while also taking into account their security needs and operational reliability. We are very proud to partner with HPE to enhance our offering and provide Irish enterprises with industry-leading added value.”

Using HPE GreenLake hosted by Interxion, customers can access other key benefits including:

Eliminate capital investment and the cost of managing on-premise data centers;

Gain direct access to public cloud providers;

Have visibility over usage and spend;

Keep control of data and processes;

Run their workloads in data centers powered by 100% renewable energy to reduce carbon footprint.

“As the cloud gateway to Europe, Ireland is the perfect market to trial this new hosted HPE GreenLake cloud offer,” said Maeve Culloty, Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Ireland. “By running workloads as a service on dedicated hardware at a colocation data center, customers are getting the best of both worlds: the convenience of cloud and the security and compliance associated with a traditional on-premise infrastructure. We are excited to launch these new offerings with Interxion to offer our customers the critical components necessary for a successful hybrid cloud journey.”

The new offer is being piloted with Interxion in Ireland, with the intention to quickly expand to the UK, Germany, France and The Netherlands. HPE GreenLake’s flexible as-a-service model and its robust cost, security and compliance analytics tools, allow customers to preserve cash flow, control spend, and prioritize investments. And, using HPE GreenLake Central, customers gain the ability to manage all applications and data, including public cloud instances, from a single dashboard.

