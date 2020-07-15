Hologram AR Technology Companies Scramble To Enter the Trillion-Dollar Market

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / The World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2020 has started in Shanghai, and due to the coVID-19 outbreak, the summit took the form of a cloud Summit. Jack Ma made a stunning holographic appearance and gave a great speech.

Rather than Mr. Ma’s carefully prepared speech itself, it was his holographic appearance that attracted much attention. As a technology with great application prospect, AR has more advantages than VR in some scenarios. In the future, AR may be the first technology to be applied on a large scale.

Internet giants are laying out in this industry. With the advent of the 5G era, AR/VR technology has entered the substantive application stage. In March 2016, Magic Leap received Google and alibaba $794 million in investment. Currently, financing in the AR field is mainly concentrated in display equipment and application developers. In addition to glasses and headphones, Apple is also developing a glove for its VR strategy, according to a patent filed by the company recently. Tesla’s market value rose to $331 billion when U.S. stocks opened Monday, according to FactSet, making it the 10th most valuable stock in the Country, surpassing Procter & Gamble. Just before the middle of July, Tesla shares rose more than 55% after the company reported delivering 90,650 vehicles in the second quarter, beating Wall Street’s forecast of 72,000. Investors now believe Tesla could report its fourth consecutive quarter of profit when it reports second-quarter results on July 22, meaning the company could be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500. According to data from authoritative research institutions, the market size of AR/VR products will reach 165 billion US dollars by 2024 and grow at a high speed of 80%.

WIMI HOLOGRAM CLOUD

WIMI industry ecology covers many segments such as systems, platforms, development tools, applications and consumer content, etc. WIMI is positioned as an integrated service provider of the WIMI industry chain with content platform construction and content provision as the core.

WIMI’s business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system. From the perspective of technology development, product maturity and the richness of application scenarios, the future market space of AR holographic industry has greater potential and stronger explosive power.

At present, with the development of display technology, computer processing power and Internet, WIMI holographic technology has been applied in various fields such as social, education, entertainment, medical, military, home, industry, tourism and e-commerce.

WIMI recently extended its tentacles into semiconductors with the announcement of a joint venture to build a semiconductor chip business. It is reported that the semiconductor industry application demand in the field of holographic 3D vision is growing rapidly, so the company is trying to extend from the application layer to the chip field through the strategic direction of combining soft and hard software solutions of holographic 3D vision, namely the strategic derivative upgrade to the semiconductor field.

BBK Electronics Corporation (OPPO)

OPPO acoustics had previously preheated a new product and released a poster showing a round product, but officials didn’t say what it was. Recently, there are many pictures on the Internet that look like the product in the poster of OPPO new products.

As you can see from the picture, OPPO’s product is a smart speaker. The smart speaker is shaped like an ancient Chime clock in China, with neat bumps on the body and braided materials used to open the holes, much like the texture of chime bells. At the bottom of the speaker, there are three brackets to support the equipment. Depending on the color and shape, it looks like wood.

In addition, in this poster, also see the introduction of the speaker text. The OPPO product is equipped with AI intelligent technology, supports voice recognition and USES Bluetooth connection. At present, it is not known whether this product has a display screen and buttons, and the location of these parts is not found in the picture.

Augmented Reality (AR), a real-time computing technology for the position and Angle of a camera image and the corresponding image, was first proposed in 1990.

It includes multimedia, 3D modeling, real-time video display and control, multi-sensor fusion, real-time tracking and registration, scene fusion and other new technologies and new means. It superimposes the computer-generated virtual objects or non-geometric information about real objects on the scene of the real world, realizing the enhancement of the real world.

Looking back at the history of technological progress, advances in communication technology have created conditions for the application of various new technologies. In the 2G era, functional computers began to appear on the stage; in the 3G era, smartphone applications became popular; in the 4G era, various mobile Internet technologies replaced PC to become the mainstream of the Internet. So the coming 5G era has at least created the basic conditions for the application of AR technology.

Media contact

Company: Mobius Trend

Contact: Trends & Insights Team

E-Mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.mobiusTrend.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOlz-sCOlPTJ_24rMgR6JLw

SOURCE: Mobius Trend

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597535/Hologram-AR-Technology-Companies-Scramble-To-Enter-the-Trillion-Dollar-Market