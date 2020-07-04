Inaugural Singapore Blockchain Living Lab Kicks Off

Organized by MeshBox, SmartMesh and SUSS Dedoco Powered Blockchain Certificate of Attendance Issued to Students

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2020 / The inaugural Singapore Blockchain Living Lab is underway advocating for sustainable blockchain innovations in real-world applications. SUSS and SmartMesh have jointly organised the SUSS-SmartMesh Workshops and Blockchain Challenge 2020 which kicked off on June 23rd and aims at empowering youth to learn these cutting edge technologies.

Participants will attend a series of workshops which include an introduction to blockchain technology and the SmartMesh HyperMesh Architecture. Both theory and practice are emphasized, through workshop and lab respectively, to teach about blockchain within the context of education. At the end of the workshops, participants will have to identify a problem, propose a solution, and design a smartphone application prototype in line with the principles of the core “Head, Heart, Habit” SUSS philosophy.

“At SUSS, we hope to transform students and attendees into Technology Consultants, Digital Strategists, and Blockchain Project Managers over a series of courses. By attending this event, hopefully, they will begin to get a taste of what technology can and cannot do, how nascent technology fits into the transformation strategy of the SMEs, as well how to execute the digital plans. Tokenization of participation on the blockchain is the first step.” said SUSS Professor David Lee.

Dedoco is a proud technology partner in this event and has developed a blockchain based verification application for students to track their workshop progress for which they will receive a Certificate of Attendance at completion. “We are excited to collaborate with SmartMesh to apply our technology for the SUSS workshop, which is also used for Proofs of Employment and other Certifications. The Cert of Attendance allows students to track their progress on the blockchain and is an easy to understand application to get started with.”, said Dr Ernie Teo, Co-Founder of Dedoco.

“The SUSS-SmartMesh Blockchain Competition, and the accompanying eight days of Workshops are built on the SUNSHINE (Singapore UNiversities Sustainable HyperMesh INfrastructure Ecosystem) Blockchain Living Lab. Students and general attendees will experience the benefits that blockchain and token technologies can bring to the world, on a decentralized blockchain network, enabled by MeshBox hardware. After the intensive interactive lectures and hands-on activities in the Workshops, students can team up to tackle the Blockchain Challenge which immediately follows. From the Workshops, students will be equipped to design innovative blockchain-based applications, in areas such as inclusive finance, inclusive connectivity, transactive IoT, and other decentralized open systems.”, said Henry Wang, Founder and CEO of SmartMesh Foundation.

This is the first time that Tokens will be used and circulated specifically for educational and inclusive applications in Singapore universities. These include the SmartMesh Token (SMT) and MeshBox Foundation’s MESH token.

“MeshBox Foundation is proud to partner with SmartMesh and Decodo, providing a mesh-interconnected edge-computing and edge-storage appliance, called MeshBox. As part of the SUSS-SmartMesh SUNSHINE Blockchain Living Labs, MeshBox Foundation is deploying ten MeshBoxes on the SUSS campus, to serve as the underlying hardware platform, on which to build the HyperMesh Infrastructure.”

About Dedoco

Dedoco is a decentralized, digital signing and document solution. Our solution is built with the aim of improving efficiency and compliance, whilst ensuring document security and enhanced privacy. Dedoco aims to help enterprises digitize documents and signing with an easy-to-use SaaS that can be adopted across all industries.

About SmartMesh Foundation

SmartMesh® Foundation has optimized the integration of an edge-computing node, Wifi mesh router, and blockchain technology as a platform onto which ecosystem partners are building disruptive new applications such as Blockchain-based Social Banking, Transactive Renewable Energy and IoT, and decentralized fog computing and storage. SmartMesh has deployed the Spectrum public blockchain, implemented through MeshBoxes, to realize the blockchain of the Internet of Everything (IoE).

About MeshBox Foundation

MeshBox® Foundation has developed indoor and outdoor Mesh appliances, with Wifi Mesh networking, content delivery, data storage, which have integrated support for Spectrum and Photon. MeshBoxes interface to wide area broadband networks such as Satellites (via Space-Ground Integration Network (SGIN)), and wide area low-power IoT networks such as LoRaWAN.

