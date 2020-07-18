Inspire Launches World’s First Actively Managed Faith-Based ETF

The Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSE:RISN) is the world’s first actively managed faith-based ETF.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Inspire Investing launched the latest offering in their lineup of faith-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), building upon their reputation for innovation in the biblically responsible investing (BRI) movement.

The Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSE:RISN) is the world’s first actively managed faith-based ETF. All previous faith-based ETFs on the market, including those from Inspire and other ETF managers, are passively managed in nature and designed to track performance of underlying indexes. RISN is different because it uses active management to seek out-performance relative to the US large-cap stock market over the long term with lower volatility, rather than simply tracking index performance.

“I have never seen greater demand for faith-based investments than I do now,” commented Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly. “For the first time ever, RISN gives faith-based investors access to an actively managed strategy seeking to deliver above-average growth along with the convenience and efficiency of an ETF structure and a fantastic ticker symbol.”

About RISN

Designed to be a core portfolio holding, RISN tactically shifts its holdings between varying proportions of US large-cap stocks and US Treasury bonds, or other defensive assets, based on proprietary technical analysis signals developed by experienced father-son duo, Keith Chandler and Jacob Chandler, two of the fund’s four managers. RISN comes with an expense ratio of 0.84% and like all of Inspire’s ETFs it utilizes the Inspire Impact Score™ to seek out inspiring, biblically aligned companies to invest in accordance with biblically responsible investing (BRI) principles.

For more information on the Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (NYSE:RISN), visit www.inspireetf.com.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of faith-based investments and creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™ which is used by investors around the world to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles. For more information, visit www.inspireinvesting.com.

Important Risk Information:

Before investing, consider the funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.658.9473, or visit http://www.inspireetf.com. Read it carefully. The Inspire ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Inspire and Foreside Financial Services, LLC are not affiliated.

Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.

The adviser’s judgments about the growth, value or potential appreciation of an investment may prove to be incorrect or fail to have the intended results, which could adversely impact the Fund’s performance and cause it to underperform relative to other funds with similar investment goals or relative to its benchmark, or not to achieve its investment goal.

THE INSPIRE IMPACT SCORE is an objective, rules-based scoring system which Inspire uses to identify the most inspiring, biblically aligned companies to invest in — the kind of companies that are blessings to their communities, customers, workforce and the world. The Inspire Impact Score rates a company on a scale of -100 to +100 in relation to how well the company aligns with biblical values, with +100 being the highest possible score.

The Fund invests its assets in securities with an Inspire Impact Score® of zero or higher. As a result of its strategy, the Fund’s exclusion of securities of certain issuers for nonfinancial reasons may cause the Fund to forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria.

The value of investments in larger companies may not rise as much as smaller companies, or larger companies may be unable to respond quickly to competitive challenges, such as changes in technology and consumer tastes.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

