Intelligent Buildings Announces Public Health Software Tools and Services for Commercial Facilities in North America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / ​​Intelligent Buildings, LLC today announces the availability of its innovative facility public health software tools and services in North America. This follows the announcement of similar services in India and Southeast Asia through a partnership with leading international architecture and design firm DSP Design.

These offerings will provide immediate clarity and value to building owners and managers in North America who are responsible for providing occupants the confidence they need to return to and thrive in their buildings. Intelligent Buildings’ facility public health software solutions uniquely and cost-efficiently support connecting and integrating the facility’s existing digital building systems and sensors along with the help of cutting-edge mobile apps.

Customers can now select use cases that best utilize their existing assets, as opposed to adding one-off technology that won’t scale, doesn’t provide future flexibility and adds liability. The company provides a health-risk screen for all contractors and facility staff through an app that creates a smartphone “boarding pass” QR code for safe building-entry, along with roll-up reporting by building, region and portfolio. Software-driven managed services then remotely inventory building systems, evaluate the cybersecurity risks and match the available data with applicable facility public health use cases.

Co-founder Rob Murchison states, “We have been fortunate to work on billions of dollars of new projects and billions of square feet of portfolio in North American and other regions and that experience allowed us to quickly develop the software tools and services for this unprecedented environment.” Tom Shircliff, also a co-founder, adds, “We understand the cost structure in real estate, even in large corporate, commercial and government portfolios, and knew that we needed to provide automation tools and services to leverage existing assets, while maintaining flexibility, in order to address facility public health at scale.”

For more information on Intelligent Buildings and facility public health, please visit https://www.intelligentbuildings.com/publichealth/.

For more information regarding Intelligent Buildings’ recent partnership with DSP Design in India and Southeast Asia, visit https://www.v2com-newswire.com/en/newsroom.

About Intelligent Buildings, LLC – IntelligentBuildings® is an award-winning Smart Building consulting and managed services company that leads the industry in strategy, vendor risk management and facility public health solutions. Since 2004, the company has helped customers use technology to enhance experience, increase productivity, lower costs and reduce risks for new building projects, existing portfolios and smart community development. Our methodologies help clarify priorities, simplify the process and return the leverage to the building owner.

