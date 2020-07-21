Kiwi Power Launches Its Advanced Energy Technology and Grid Flexibility Solution into North America with ENGIE as a First Client

UK-based market leader offers new options for maximizing value of distributed energy resources for utilities, energy storage operators and other energy stakeholders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kiwi Power, a leading global energy technology company, is bringing its distributed energy resource (DER) optimization technology and expertise to North America. Building on the strong relationship with its first client ENGIE North America, the company has expanded its sales presence in the region. Kiwi Power enters the market offering advanced virtual power plant (VPP) software combined with expertise serving energy flexibility into markets for more than ten years and across ten countries.

Kiwi Power is named a world leader in virtual power plant (VPP) technology and energy market optimization in Q1 2020 by Guidehouse Insights, formerly Navigant, and No. 1 for execution. The company offers a simple, yet powerful solution that enables electricity suppliers, energy storage and renewables asset owners, distribution grid operators and independent aggregators to maximize the value of energy assets, secure new revenue streams, and supply cleaner and more affordable power.

Kiwi Power’s project with ENGIE North America is now operational in Texas delivering price-based trading and demand response activities for ENGIE North America in the ERCOT market. Part of a larger deployment between the two companies, the relationship builds on a pilot program started last summer in ERCOT for price arbitrage. The project simply and powerfully integrates market signals and analytics to enable DERs and energy demand that follows changes in real-time electricity prices. Kiwi Power and ENGIE also enable DERs to bid into the Texas (ERCOT) ancillary markets with plans to expand into the PJM market.

“ As renewable generation, energy storage and distributed energy resources continue to penetrate global electric grids, value is migrating away from the supply of power and toward the supply of flexibility,” said Jay Zoellner, CEO of Kiwi Power. “ Kiwi Power is thrilled to now be serving clients in the United States and Canada, providing each with the confidence they need to participate in this new energy world through our technology, expertise and low-barrier-to-entry commercial model.”

“ As an independent power producer, the work we are doing with Kiwi Power bolsters ENGIE North America’s existing objectives and areas of strength,” said Vikram Kulkarni, Vice President of Sustainability Solutions at ENGIE North America. “ We were impressed with the simplicity and power of the Kiwi Power solution and see it as a competitive advantage to expand our energy flexibility presence in North America at scale.”

In Ontario, Canada, Kiwi Power is working with public utility Lakeland Power and other affiliates of Lakeland Holding Ltd., which forms the foundation for a strategic relationship in Ontario.

“ Our relationship with Kiwi Power will enable Lakeland Power to work very closely with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to create economic solutions for our future energy flexibility needs,” said Vince Kulchycki, Chief Operating Officer of Lakeland Holding Ltd. “ Kiwi Power is an expert in the space and has proven to be an extremely valuable and reliable partner.”

“ We developed our own technology and expertise solutions in the UK, recognized as one of the most advanced electric grids in the world, to successfully operate as a DER aggregator, energy storage asset operator and direct market participant. The expertise we have gained working with clients in ten European countries is embedded into our technology, and uniquely qualifies us to help North American clients establish competitive and soundly designed DER management businesses,” said Stephan Marty, Chief Commercial Officer of Kiwi Power, “ Our approach simplifies distributed energy for our clients.”

Kiwi Power North American sales are active today. To get in touch, please visit www.kiwipowered.com/markets-northamerica.

About Kiwi Power

Kiwi Power is a leading global energy technology company specializing in virtual power plant (VPP) technology and implementation. Recognized by Guidehouse Insights, previously Navigant, as a leader among VPP providers and ranked No. 1 on execution, we bring more than a decade of expertise from our European practice into the North American market. Our simple, powerful technology solution, combined with a flexible commercial model, empowers our clients with the confidence to participate in the growing flexibility markets and maximize the value of their distributed energy resources. For more information, visit https://www.kiwipowered.com/.

About ENGIE North America

ENGIE North America Inc. offers a range of capabilities in the United States and Canada to help customers decarbonize, decentralize and digitalize their operations. These include comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize energy and other resource use and expense; clean power generation; energy storage; and retail energy supply that includes renewable, demand response, and on-bill financing options. Nearly 100% of the company’s power generation portfolio is low carbon or renewable. Globally, ENGIE S.A. relies on their key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to customers. With 170,000 employees, customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress. For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, www.engie-na.com and www.engie.com.

Contacts

Lisa Nash



Antenna Group for Kiwi Power



[email protected]

646-883-4296