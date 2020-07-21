Lightwave Logic Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the official launch of its new corporate website www.lightwavelogic.com, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for investors and potential strategic partners.

The new website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich – best showcasing the Company’s proprietary electro-optic polymers and advanced chemistry expertise. The revamped website offers a clean, modern design integrated with helpful tools and investor relations resources, including a new corporate explainer video, to illustrate the target markets and advantages of Lightwave Logic’s proprietary electro-optic polymers.

“We are excited to launch our revamped corporate and investor relations webpages, which we feel will better serve as an informative platform for investors and potential strategic partners to grasp a better understanding of our electro-optic polymers,” said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. “The revamped website, combined with our new corporate explainer video, is a testament to our dedication to foster better communication between the company and interested parties and we feel this is an integral part of continuing the strong cadence of our business.”

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company’s high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

