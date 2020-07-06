Linde Announces Changes to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) today announced it has changed the location and time of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, related governmental actions and the importance of safeguarding the health of all Linde plc stakeholders. The company has also added a virtual meeting format.

Linde plc will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM UK time (8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time in the US), as follows:

1. Through a virtual on-line meeting format; and

2. As required by Irish law, through an in-person meeting at the company’s principal offices located at The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestly Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XY United Kingdom. However, the Annual General Meeting will be conducted primarily through the virtual meeting format, and no members of the Board of Directors or senior management will be present in Guildford given the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, this in-person meeting will be subject to significant attendance restrictions given COVID-19 safety concerns and government regulations in effect in the UK, and shareholders are therefore urged not to attend in person but instead to participate in the virtual meeting format.

Full details on how shareholders can participate in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including accessing the virtual meeting, are available at https://investors.linde.com/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders

There are no changes to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders items of business. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders virtually or in person, the company urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting, using the instructions in their proxy materials that were previously distributed. Shareholders may continue to use the proxy card or voting instruction form previously distributed. A shareholder who has already submitted or submits a proxy before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders need take no further action to have his or her shares voted as directed in the proxy at the meeting.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde’s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.

