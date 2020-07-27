Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2020
GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.963 per share.
The dividend is payable on September 18, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 3, 2020.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde’s industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com.
