MedicsRCM Expedites COVID-19 Claims for its Laboratory Clients

PARAMUS, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced Data Systems RCM is pleased to announce that clients of its MedicsRCM service derive enhanced revenue from coronavirus-related claims. With a team of COVID-19 laboratory billing and rules experts, clients also have peace-of-mind as COVID-19 rules and policies continually change.



The company’s years of experience has built a proven track record, not only in revenue cycle management, but also in expedited implementations, data conversions from existing systems, and integrations with any LIS.

MedicsRCM laboratory clients have on-demand, transparent access to all of their data. A nearly 100% success rate on first attempt clearinghouse laboratory claims, including for COVID-19 testing, is maintained. The MedicsRCM team keeps clients updated as to the best possible coding for maximized reimbursements, without over-coding. Comprehensive EDI is provided, including out-of-network alerts, pre-testing eligibility verifications, real-time claim tracking, quick denial management and resubmissions, and proactive warnings on claims likely to be denied.

MedicsRCM’s collaboration with Change Healthcare and CMS’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) portal ensures laboratories are reimbursed when patients are uninsured for any COVID-19-related testing. Several MedicsRCM clients have been protected, receiving tens of thousands of dollars in such reimbursements.

A wide-ranging array of laboratory analytics, reports including PAMA, KPIs, and dashboards are provided to clients and are reviewed with clients by the MedicsRCM team. Clients can also compile their own reports at any time if desired, and export them to Excel.

MedicsRCM’s clients can take advantage of a sales portal enabling the laboratory’s sales team to track and manage their activity without having to disrupt other laboratory staff.

Jim O’Neill, ADS RCM National Director of Laboratory Sales, said, “We are extremely proud and pleased to be able to drive our laboratory clients’ revenue and productivity, especially as COVID-19 has impacted resources to the degree it has.”

The MedicsPremier system – used by MedicsRCM – can be implemented in the cloud or on the laboratory’s own server for laboratories that prefer having an in-house system.

About Advanced Data Systems RCM: Our MedicsRCM service and team of laboratory financial and claims experts support comprehensive, end-to-end revenue cycle, EDI, and operations management, including for COVID-19 claims and regulations. Mobility features and options for laboratories and their patients are available as may be needed. MedicsRCM is ideal for laboratories of any size and specialty or multiple specialties, including genetic, molecular, pathology, toxicology, clinical, and esoteric. A nearly 100% success rate on first attempt clearinghouse claims for laboratories is maintained, with clients’ revenues typically increased by 10% – 20%. Clients have transparent, on-demand access to all of their data, and are able to compile their own reports (including PAMA), analytics, KPIs, and dashboards at any time, in addition to those that are routinely generated and reviewed with clients by the MedicsRCM team. The programming team can interface MedicsRCM with virtually any LIS, and perform data conversions from existing systems or RCMs.

