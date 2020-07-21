Midatech Pharma PLC announces Collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform

Midatech Pharma’s next generation drug delivery technologies to be applied to new modalities in collaboration with a European pharmaceutical company.

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines announces it has entered into a research collaboration for the Q-Sphera platform with a European affiliate of a global pharmaceutical company.

Within the multi-project collaboration, Midatech will deploy its in-house expertise and proprietary drug delivery platforms towards assets nominated by the pharmaceutical company.

The feasibility studies may establish the application of the Q-Sphera platform to new modalities in drug delivery. Novel assets and products arising from the collaboration will be the property of the pharmaceutical company and in the event that the feasibility study is successful, the pharmaceutical company would be required to enter into a licence agreement to use the Q-Sphera platform.

Following announcement of the first research agreement for the Q-Sphera platform on 8 June 2020, this second Pharmaceutical collaboration further builds upon Midatech’s dual business model to develop an internal portfolio of differentiated, sustained release products in parallel to enabling access to the technology by strategic collaborators to best exploit the full potential of the Q-Sphera platform, and potentially broaden its application to new therapeutic areas and modalities.

Stephen Stamp, CEO of Midatech, said:

“This collaboration with a highly reputable company further builds upon Midatech’s mission to use our expertise and established capabilities to continually innovate and improve our technologies. By furthering our collaborative business model, we believe we can enable the unique qualities of this technology to reach beyond our own internal development pipeline for the benefit of all patients.”

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is an R&D company focused on ‘Making Medicines Better’ by improving delivery of drugs in the body. The Company combines existing medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling oncology and rare disease products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients undergoing treatment for life threatening diseases.

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company’s technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

Q-Sphera™ platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).

MidaSolve™ platform: an innovative nano-technology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.

MidaCore™ platform: a leading edge nano-technology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

By improving biodelivery and biodistribution of approved existing molecules, Midatech’s unique R&D has the potential to make medicines better, lower technical risks, accelerate regulatory approval and route to market, and provide newly patentable products. The platform nature of the technologies allows the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes.

Midatech’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com.

