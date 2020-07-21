NCI Promotes Chuck Hicks to Chief Operating Officer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCI Information Systems, Inc. (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced the promotion of Chuck Hicks to chief operating officer (COO). In this key role, he will also retain his current position and responsibilities as chief financial officer (CFO).

Hicks joined NCI a year ago and has been serving as acting COO since March. He brings extensive experience to the organization from a defense and financial operations background, including an early career in the military. Hicks will focus on bringing greater operational efficiencies to the company in various areas, as well as fostering partnerships with industry, and driving collaboration and innovation across the enterprise.

“Chuck is a truly exceptional leader and collaborator across teams — as a result, he has brought immense value to our company over the past year. He has been invaluable in helping us navigate through the challenges the COVID‑19 pandemic has presented these last several months,” said Paul A. Dillahay, NCI president and CEO. “His critical financial acumen will help us create greater efficiencies and transform operationally as we continue to develop and deploy advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and mission-critical, modernized IT systems for customers across the federal spectrum. I look forward to working with Chuck to guide NCI into an even greater period of growth and success.”

Hicks brings more than two decades of executive-level experience primarily in financial management across a range of industries, including government contracting, public accounting, healthcare and commercial real estate. Prior to joining NCI, Hicks served as CFO for Cresa Global, Inc., a global real estate firm. He also served in executive leadership roles at SC3, ASRC Federal, SAIC and USIS.

“This is an incredible time to be with NCI,” Hicks said. “We have an extraordinarily talented workforce. Our commitment to develop and expand our AI capabilities puts us in a unique position to dramatically impact our customers’ missions. I’m excited to work alongside Paul and the leadership team to bring forward-thinking technologies and best-in-class solutions to our government partners and continue the upward growth trajectory of our company.”

Hicks recently was named a finalist in the private company CFO category of WashingtonExec’s inaugural Chief Officer Awards.

He served in the U.S. Navy for six years and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland College Park.

