Nitor CONNECT Now Available for Purchase on SAP® App Center

CLEVELAND, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Nitor today announced that its Nitor CONNECT app is now available for online purchase on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Nitor CONNECT integrates SAP Ariba® with Microsoft Teams to provide a unified collaboration environment streamlining communication during the source-to-settle process.

“Nitor CONNECT centralizes all chats, communications, training materials and support documents, providing a unified collaborative environment,” said Sean Sollitto, Principal with Nitor. “This app is designed to help increase adoption rates, improve compliance, empower a remote workforce to stay connected and allow for a faster time-to-decision process.”

Nitor CONNECT helps to eliminate the need to search between several applications to locate files, documents and communications as well as reduce the number of emails, phone calls and meetings required to support compliance and complete the source-to-settle process. In 2020, Nitor will also offer the Nitor DATA ASSURE app, which validates supplier information without human interaction, ensuring clean and accurate supplier data as well as INSIGHTS POWERED by Nitor, performing advanced analytics with Nitor’s best practice or custom reports by integrating with multiple business intelligence tools.

“Based on client demand, Nitor continues to develop solutions that deliver incremental value to the market and make digital commerce simpler. The introduction of app-based capabilities released today is the opening act of our mission to drive simplicity into B2B ecommerce,” said Ryan Walicki, Partner with Nitor.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, and buy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Nitor is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

Nitor, a leading business process transformation services firm granted the SAP Recognized Expertise in cloud procurement in North America designation, has partnered with SAP Ariba since 2013 to help create value through procurement technology and process transformation. Nitor is a leader in source-to-pay transformation with a dedicated focus on advisory, consulting, technology and change management.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

