NMS Consulting Enters French Market with Opening of Paris Office

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / NMS Consulting, Inc. (“NMSC”), a global management consulting firm is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Paris, France continuing the expansion of its global operations within Europe. The office establishes the firm’s presence in the French marketplace and extends its reach across Europe. The office will be led by NMS Consulting’s Senior Partner and Head of Europe, Harry Moore.

Trevor M. Saliba, Managing Partner of NMSC commented, “Since opening our Berlin and Frankfurt offices, we have received great interest from SMEs and conglomerates who need support in identifying how to position themselves for the ‘new normal’. In today’s dynamic marketplace, our goal is to guide organizations with strategic decisions to implement a successful transformation, turnaround, restructuring, or other significant changes organizations need.”

As COVID-19 continues to impact businesses and economies globally, companies are realizing that new business models, agendas, and goals are needed to build a strong foundation for the future. Swift decision making and implementation, while also avoiding pitfalls and risky investments, is critical to success. To help in this endeavor, NMSC’s global team of more than 100 experienced management consultants provides companies with extensive knowledge and strategies, that lead to successful executions with both short-term benefits and long-term strategic results.

The NMSC Paris office is the firm’s 12th global location and 4th in Europe.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm focused on delivering client solutions across its business units: management consulting, corporate advisory, strategic communications and tax advisory. The firm provides management consulting and strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

NMS Consulting, Inc.

Europe

Sophia Binder

+44 20 3895 3540

[email protected]

United States

Lili Swanson

+1 310-855-0020

[email protected]

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598133/NMS-Consulting-Enters-French-Market-with-Opening-of-Paris-Office