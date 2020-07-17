Orosur Mining Inc Announces Board Changes

LONDON,UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Orosur Mining Inc. (“Orosur” or “the Company”) (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer, is delighted to announce the appointment of Brad George as CEO of the Company in place of Ignacio Salazar who leaves the Company today after a three month period of transition, as announced on 20 April 2020.

Brad George was appointed to the Board of Orosur as a non-executive director on 1 May this year and has already made significant contributions to the Company. As previously announced, Brad has a long history in South America, having managed, assessed, and financed projects and companies in a range of countries across the continent. In particular, Brad’s significant experience in gold exploration and development will be of great benefit to the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the strengthening of the Board through the appointment of Thomas Masney who will be joining the Board today as a non-executive director and Chairman of the audit committee. He will replace HD Lee who resigns today from the Board of Orosur.

Thomas brings a wealth of quoted company experience to Orosur. He has been CFO of both TSX and AIM listed companies. He is a CPA and has worked internationally for both mining and corporates in other sectors, having trained initially with EY and PWC. He has strong links with the investor and professional services community in Toronto which will serve the Company well in its activities.

Louis Castro, Chairman of Orosur, said: “I am delighted that Brad has agreed to step up to become CEO of the Company. Brad is ideally suited to lead the Company into its new phase of development at its flagship project at Anza in Colombia, in partnership with Newmont, whilst also assessing entry into new projects. I also look forward to working with Thomas who brings strong governance experience and many contacts in Toronto and further afield.

I would like to thank HD for his hard work and contribution to the Company and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.

We announced Ignacio´s departure on 20 April 2020, and we hereby acknowledge and thank him for his full dedication to the company during the 3-month transition period”

Regulatory Disclosures

The following disclosures are required regarding Thomas Peter Masney’s appointment, aged 67, pursuant to Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Current directorships and partnerships:

Pond Naturals Inc.

Paige Growth Technologies Inc.

Past directorships and partnerships held over the last 5 years:

Pond Technologies Inc.

Thomas has no direct or indirect interest in the Company’s ordinary shares.

No further disclosure is required pursuant to AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) to Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

[email protected]

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (“MAR”). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597797/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Board-Changes