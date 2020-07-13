PB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC)(the “Company”), the holding company for Providence Bank, reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $1,658,212 compared to $1,831,151 for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 9.44%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, net income was $3,174,150 compared to $3,484,912 for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 8.92%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company reported total assets of $563.9 million compared to $471.6 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of 19.57%. Total deposits were $426.7 million and gross loans were $443.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, compared to total deposits of $365.5 million and gross loans of $379.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, increases of 16.74% and 17.01% respectively.

Whitehurst commented, “Over the first six months of the year, we continued to grow assets, loans, deposits and capital. However, we have had declines in our net interest margin along with an increase of $355,000 in our loan loss provision, both of which are due to the effects of the pandemic. Our balance sheet remains strong and well positioned for the continued economic effects of COVID-19.”

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company had basic earnings of $1.43 per share compared to $1.60 per share for the same period last year, a decrease of 10.63%. As of June 30, 2020, the book value per common share was $25.46 compared to $22.98 at June 30, 2019, an increase of 10.79%. On August 24, 2020, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.21 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 35th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville and Wilson.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets and Statements of Operations

Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, In Thousands 2020 2019 Assets (unaudited) * Cash and due from banks $ 6,844 $ 5,816 Interest-earning deposits with banks 55,761 38,742 Investment securities 30,002 19,733 Loans, gross 443,815 387,248 Allowance for loan losses (4,282 ) (3,602 ) Other assets 31,718 30,403 Total assets $ 563,858 $ 478,340 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits $ 426,663 $ 354,346 Borrowed funds 76,015 66,894 Other liabilities 4,714 3,149 Shareholders’ Equity 56,466 53,951 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 563,858 $ 478,340 Book value per share $ 25.46 $ 24.38

Statements of Operations For the three months ended For the six months ended In Thousands June June June June 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income $ 5,693 $ 5,787 $ 11,659 $ 11,277 Interest expense 1,639 1,460 3,288 2,839 Net interest income 4,054 4,327 8,371 8,438 Provision for loan losses 238 76 713 223 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,816 4,251 7,658 8,215 Non interest income 195 209 404 457 Non interest expense 1,884 2,106 3,975 4,187 Income before income taxes 2,127 2,354 4,087 4,485 Income tax expense 469 523 913 1,000 Net income $ 1,658 $ 1,831 $ 3,174 $ 3,485 Net income per common share – basic $ 0.74 $ 0.84 $ 1.43 $ 1.60 * Derived from audited financial statements

