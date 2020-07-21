Period Panties Market: Consumers Invest in Stockpiling Essential Personal Care Commodities – Future Market Insights

Period panties product manufacturers will continue to focus on expansion of production capacities to minimize the gap between supply and demand throughout the pandemic period.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / The period panties market is anticipated to reach a US$ 100 Mn valuation by the end of 2020. During the coronavirus, menstrual products such as period panties have witnessed a short-term surge in demand as consumers seek to stockpile essential commodities to keep up with individual requirements to stay in compliance with nationwide lockdown measures. Disrupted supply chains will remain a key concern in months to come as trade and transport restrictions hinder industry operations.

“Sustained efforts by manufacturers towards product innovation including new prints and styles in period panty products are anticipated to boost the market for the forecast period. In addition, environmental concerns about waste arising from products such as pads and tampons will support the adoption of period panties for the foreseeable future,” says the FMI analyst.

Period Panties Market – Primary Takeaways

Reusable period panties are popular owing to their eco-friendly nature and use in fitness applications.

Online distribution of period panties is rapidly gaining traction, supported by the widespread penetration of internet services, and wider choice of product options.

Strong demand for sustainable menstrual hygiene products aids North America as a major market for period panties.

Period Panties Market – Growth Factors

Innovations including anti-microbial and stain resistant materials are bolstering the adoption of period panties.

Higher levels of education among women in addition to awareness about feminine hygiene supports market growth.

Environmental concerns over the disposal of conventional menstrual products helps sustain market growth.

Period Panties Market – Major Constraints

Lack of awareness about period panties, particularly among women in rural areas is a challenge to market growth.

Concerns over the health effects of chemicals in period panty products is holding back adoption.

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has generated a short-term surge in demand for period panties, as consumers are engaging in stockpiling behavior for essential personal care commodities during lockdown restrictions. On the other hand, the period panties market players are also facing challenges in terms of supply chain disruptions, and restrictions on international trade, which will have a moderate impact on the market in the months ahead.

Competition Landscape

The period panties market comprises players including but not limited to WUKA, Dear Kate Inc., Hairbrained, Lunapads International, Fannypants LLC, Flux, Thinx, Clovia, Anigan, Yashram Lifestyle, Knixwear, Period Panteez, and Pantyprop. Market players are pushing for new product launches to consolidate market presence. For instance, Proof has launched a patented range of period panties, which the company claims, is completely leak-proof.

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on period panties market. The market is broken down in terms of product (reusable and disposable), style (boy short, bikini, brief, hipster, and others), size(small, medium, and large), and sales channel (online and offline) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Eastern Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

