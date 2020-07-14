Personal Olymptrade Account Updated for MetaTrader 4 Users

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / The Olymp Trade broker started supporting the operation of MetaTrader4 terminal, which is considered one of the best programs for trading on Forex.

Traders now can use personal accounts on the olymptrade website. Accounts can be opened https://olymptrades.net/account-registration/ by special form for traders.

Traders can change the leverage value and get direct links to download the desktop version of the terminal.

Olymptrade constantly improves trading conditions and makes them more comfortable for MT4 users. The changes have touched both the terminal design and its functionality

Quick deposits and withdrawals are now accessible via “Deposit” and “Withdraw” buttons right in the terminal. Ollymptrade has also added features that enable direct access to user profile data and a display of the current status. Several useful features have been added to the menu.

Now users can contact customer support and request a callback. Traders can find assets with the most reliable trends. This section will provide traders with unique analytics on the most relevant market events. Traders can check out this section for the latest economic reviews and filter the news by the group of assets you are interested in: currency pairs, ETFs, etc.

Trading ideas from Olymp Trade experts are another useful service that will help traders make more profitable trades. MT4 is available for logged traders https://olymptrades.net/login-account/ – added login F.A.Q

For traders added account types (Standard / ECN) and leverage option:

OlympTrade MT4 platform can be downloaded now for free

