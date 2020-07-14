PMCF Advises Panoramic in a Sale Transaction with Anchor Packaging

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2020 / P&M Corporate Finance (“PMCF”) is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Panoramic, Inc. (“Panoramic”) in a sale transaction with Anchor Packaging (“Anchor”), a portfolio company of The Jordan Company. Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, Panoramic is a leading manufacturer of thermoformed products used in fresh food applications, including bakery, produce, and confectionery.

Over the past 14 years, Panoramic has grown at a double-digit annual rate alongside a diverse customer base, consisting of a wide range of regional and national food processors and retailers. Panoramic is well known for its ability to service mid-sized customers, with creativity and speed to market. These competencies are highly complementary to the emphasis on innovation, custom design, and velocity at Anchor Packaging. As a result of this combination, Anchor will be positioned to serve the combined base of customers better, while providing a more comprehensive offering for the entire food industry, regardless of the size of customer, product, or project, across North America and beyond.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Panoramic Inc, and we welcome all the Panoramic colleagues and customers to the Anchor Packaging family of companies,” commented Jeff Wolff, President, and CEO of Anchor Packaging. “This acquisition is strategically important to us for two reasons: It will significantly broaden our offering to attract bakery, produce, deli, and confectionery customers. Also, it expands our capabilities and speed to market across any size customer or project to support the growing needs of our customers.”

“I truly believe, from the bottom of my heart, this is the right thing to do for Panoramic Inc, and more importantly for all of our employees and our loyal customers,” said Rick Holznecht, the former President of Panoramic Inc. “We share a joint heritage in that both of our companies were founded and operated as Midwestern-based, family-owned businesses for many years. Anchor Packaging holds true to that same set of core values that we live by every day at Panoramic. This is an exciting new chapter for Panoramic Inc and an opportunity to grow with a family of companies that shares our customer-centric innovative vision.”

The Panoramic shareholders selected PMCF’s Plastics & Packaging Group to serve as their exclusive financial advisor/investment banker in the transaction. Rick Holznecht commented, “We were fortunate to have John Hart and the PMCF team represent us in this major event in our company’s history. John spent countless hours with us over the last three years, helping us with a multi-year planning process and guidance throughout transaction process. PMCF’s experience in packaging was also very helpful; they know all the key players, understand our industry dynamics, and knew how to best position our unique and special company. We are very pleased with the transaction outcome and PMCF’s guidance throughout the process.”

About Panoramic Inc

Based in Janesville, Wi, Panoramic LLC is a growing thermoformer within the food packaging industry servicing the United States and Canada. Recognized for its customer-centric approach, custom designs, and speed to market capabilities. As an additional service to its customers, Panoramic provides a stock line of products that include over 500 rigid packaging options servicing the bakery, deli, confectionery, and produce markets.​

About Anchor Packaging LLC

Based in St Louis, MO, Anchor Packaging LLC is one of the largest thermoformers in North America and best-known for its award-winning product designs and custom capabilities. Anchor Packaging’s products include Crisp Food Technologies® containers that keep fried foods hot & crispy for 30-minute home delivery, Safe Pinch® Tamper-Evident containers, and affordable packages for restaurant takeout and supermarket prepared ready-to-heat meals. Anchor’s unique stock product line includes over 450 rigid packages and cling film products.​

About PMCF

P&M Corporate Finance (“PMCF”), a U.S. registered broker-dealer, is an investment bank focused exclusively on middle market transactions with professionals in Chicago, Detroit, Denver, and across the globe through Corporate Finance International™ affiliates. Offering a depth of advisory services, PMCF helps clients worldwide meet their sale, acquisition, financing, and strategic growth objectives. Additional information on PMCF can be found by visiting our website, pmcf.com.​

