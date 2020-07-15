Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care Opens Its Second Combined ER and Urgent Care Facility in the Indianapolis Area

The New Facility Will Offer Convenient, Quick Access to Quality Emergency Room and Urgent Care in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care is proud to announce the opening of its newest combined emergency room and urgent care facility in Hamilton County. Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Carmel will open on Monday, Aug. 3 at 7 a.m. This facility is located at 14585 Hazel Dell Parkway, on the southeast corner of 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.

“As we continue to expand throughout Hamilton County, our goal is to help individuals when unplanned medical needs arise,” said Seth Warren, Riverview Health president and CEO. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Intuitive Health to bring convenient care to our neighbors in Carmel.”

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Carmel is the second of three new freestanding facilities planned in the northern Indianapolis suburbs. The first facility, Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Fishers, opened in November 2019. An additional facility is planned to open in West Carmel/Zionsville later this year.

“We are excited to grow our strong partnership with Riverview Health,” said Thom Hermann, CEO of Intuitive Health. “Together we are bringing value-based care and changing the way patients access, receive and pay for healthcare.”

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Carmel elevates the patient experience while eliminating the need for patients to self-diagnose and remove guesswork, all while ensuring patients are billed accurately.

The combined ER and urgent care facility handles both emergent and non-emergent cases. ER services will be available 24/7, while urgent care hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. All patients are examined by an ER-trained physician and cared for by ER staff, regardless of the level of care they need. Patients then are billed only for the level of care received.

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care is in-network with most major insurance plans, including all Medicare plans.

ABOUT RIVERVIEW HEALTH

Riverview Health is comprised of a full-service, 156-bed hospital in Noblesville and a 16-bed hospital in Westfield. Also included are 23 primary, immediate and specialty-care facilities in Hamilton County as well as combined ER and urgent care facilities. Riverview Health provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services in more than 35 healthcare specialties and has been frequently recognized for its clinical and service excellence. National achievements include Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery award (2019) and the American College of Cardiology awarded Riverview Health with the NCDR Chest Pain¬ – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2019-an award Riverview Health has achieved six years in a row. For more information on Riverview Health, visit www.riverview.org.

ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Current partners include Baptist Health in Florida, Riverview Health in Indiana, Presbyterian Healthcare Services in New Mexico and their flagship center, Legacy ER & Urgent Care with six locations in the Dallas – Fort Worth area. Intuitive Health’s patient-centered retail-care model is built on a proven business system focused on concierge-level customer service and transparency. Each facility has on-site- lab equipment, a radiology suite with X-ray and multi-slice CT scanners and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every patient is examined by a board-certified and ER-licensed physician, regardless of the level of care they need. As an objective criterion, the physician determines if the appropriate care is emergent or urgent care. Patients are billed accordingly, only paying for the care they require which eliminates inappropriate emergency room utilization. This proven model establishes a cost-effective, more personal and time-efficient way to deliver high-quality medical service at the appropriate cost which garners long-term patient loyalty. The Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit www.iheruc.com.

