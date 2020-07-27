Rockhaven Files PEA Technical Report for its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) (“Rockhaven”) is pleased to announce the completion and filing of a Technical Report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, for its previously announced updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its 100%-owned and road-accessible Klaza Deposit, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

A summary of the results from the PEA was announced on July 13, 2020. The report titled “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada” is filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile. A copy of the Technical Report is also available on Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza project please visit Rockhaven’s website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

