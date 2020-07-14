ShowMeCables Launches New MPO Cables Available with Same-Day Shipping

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ShowMeCables, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading supplier of connectivity solutions, has launched two new series of Multi-Fiber Push On (MPO) cables that include both conversion and patch cable styles. The conversion cables can be used in applications such as link aggregation, data communication, mobility/wireless infrastructure, military/aerospace and harsh environments and the patch cables are designed for high-density applications, saving both installation time and valuable rack space.

ShowMeCables’ new line of MPO conversion cables consists of 144 models available off-the-shelf. They provide fast, high-performance connectovoty for backbone networks, allowing all 12 fibers to be utilized, and for link aggregation in data centers, allowing uniform trunk cabling from racks. Features include riser or low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) jackets and Type-A or Type-B polarities. They are available in OM3, OM4 and OM5 versions, with or without male or female alignment pins, and in multiple lengths. Conversion options include 1 x MPO24 to 2 x MPO12, 1 x MPO24 to 3 x MPO8, and 3 x MPO8 to 2 x MPO12.

The new series of MPO patch cables includes 204 models that are in-stock and ready to ship. They are available with 8, 12 and 24 fiber counts and OM3, OM4 and OM5 fiber types. Additional features include Type-A or Type-B polarities and riser or low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) jacket options. These cables are offered in multiple lengths, and with or without male or female alignment pins.

“Speed means everything in today’s world as data centers are rapidly evolving to higher densities and higher data rates. With a wide variety of products and configurations, our MPO cables are the best option to future proof and improve the speed, agility and performance of your fiber optic systems,” said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

ShowMeCables’ MPO conversion and MPO patch cables are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About ShowMeCables:

ShowMeCables is a leading eCommerce brand that specializes in providing a large portfolio of in stock IT, voice, video, and data network cables and connectivity products. ShowMeCables is the chosen supplier for network and IT infrastructure cable assemblies used by professional installers and consumers alike. Backed by a highly knowledgeable support staff of industry experts, the company offers its full inventory of in-stock products while also providing best-in-class customer and technical support. ShowMeCables is an Infinite Electronics company.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite’s brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

