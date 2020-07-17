SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. Confirms Effective Date of Name Change to SoftLab9 Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:SOFT)(OTC PINK:SOFSF)(FRA:APO2) Further to its news release of July 14, 2020, the Company announces that the date on which the Company expects its name change to “Softlab9 Technologies Inc.” to take effect on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be July 20, 2020, not July 17,2020, as previously announced.

The new CUSIP number will be 83406N105 and the new ISIN will CA83406N1050.

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

ABOUT SOFTLAB9:

Based in Vancouver, B.C. SoftLab9 is an incubator specializing in developing, launching, acquiring, and vertically integrating companies. They foster a portfolio of assets internally while providing engineering, capital, executive management, and industry experience. The Company brings together innovative ideas based on solid foundations and experienced teams to build leading companies.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Mohamed

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 605 -9429

[email protected]

www.softlab9.com

Paul Searle

Corporate Communications

Citygate Capital Corp

Phone: (778) 240-772

[email protected]

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the company name change and the timing for the Company’s shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

