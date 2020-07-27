SPI Energy Announces Closing of the Tissington Solar Project

HONG KONG, CHINA and SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (“SPI Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced the closing of the sale of the 3.5MW Tissington solar project to Marina Energy. The project, located in New Jersey, has been providing clean, renewable solar power to the Crystal Springs Resort as part of the largest resort-based solar farm in the northeastern US. The site contains more than 19,000 solar panels and is located on a 25-acre field.

Mr. Xiaofeng Peng, Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy, commented, “We are pleased to close the sale of the Tissington project and to be a part of this flagship site. Our focus remains on developing solar projects that benefit our customers bottom-line, and we look forward to continuing to expand our solar work in the US over the long-term.”

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company’s subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its headquarter in Hong Kong and U.S. operating office in Santa Clara, California, and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

